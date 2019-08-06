EPS for OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCM) Expected At $0.35; Par Capital Management Lifted Its Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Position

Analysts expect OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) to report $0.35 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 28.57% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. OTCM’s profit would be $4.07 million giving it 26.61 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.42 EPS previously, OTC Markets Group Inc.’s analysts see -16.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $37.25. About 10,237 shares traded or 247.84% up from the average. OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Par Capital Management Inc increased Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Par Capital Management Inc acquired 25,000 shares as Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC)’s stock rose 18.75%. The Par Capital Management Inc holds 75,000 shares with $5.96 million value, up from 50,000 last quarter. Amerisourcebergen Corp now has $18.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $88.7. About 1.34 million shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Adj EPS $6.45-Adj EPS $6.65; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SAYS PLANS TO PROVIDE A FURTHER UPDATE TO FDA UPON COMPLETION OF REMEDIATION MEASURES AT THE FACILITY- SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.45 TO $6.65

Par Capital Management Inc decreased Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) stake by 50,000 shares to 12.07M valued at $623.20 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Stars Group Inc stake by 150,000 shares and now owns 554,100 shares. Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AmerisourceBergen had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded it to “Underperform” rating and $76 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. As per Monday, June 3, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research.

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About The Future Of AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (NYSE:ABC)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AmerisourceBergen EPS beats by $0.14, beats on revenue – AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AmerisourceBergen: Buy The Stock And Forget It – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “15 Stocks To Watch For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.