EPS for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) Expected At $0.04; HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG UNSPONSORED ADR GER (HDELY) Shorts Up By 160%

Analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to report $0.04 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. OR’s profit would be $5.83M giving it 60.56 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 667,203 shares traded. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) has risen 24.21% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.21% the S&P500. Some Historical OR News: 14/05/2018 – Osisko Releases its First Mineral Resource Estimate for Windfall Gold Deposit; 27/03/2018 – Niobay Metals announces Private Placement with Osisko Gold Royalties; 08/03/2018 – OSISKO ACQUIRES GOLD ROYALTY ON VICTORIA GOLD’S FULLY-FINANCED, SHOVEL-READY EAGLE GOLD PROJECT IN CANADA; 26/04/2018 – Osisko Metals Completes Winter Drill Program at Pine Point; 29/03/2018 – OSISKO METALS INC – SIGNED AN OPTION AGREEMENT WITH OSISKO MINING INC TO EARN A 50% INTEREST IN URBAN-BARRY BASE METALS PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – Osisko Metals Signs Option Agreement with Osisko Mining on Urban-Barry Base Metal Exploration Claim Group; 16/04/2018 – Osisko Closes Financing on Victoria Gold’s Eagle Gold Project; 26/04/2018 – Osisko Intersects 115 g/t Au Over 8.4 Metres at Lynx; 08/03/2018 VICTORIA GOLD – ENTERED DOCUMENTATION WITH ORION ,OSISKO ,CATERPILLAR FINANCIAL WITH RESPECT TO C$505 MLN CONSTRUCTION FINANCING PACKAGE; 15/03/2018 – Osisko Releases Resource Estimate for Osborne-Bell

HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG UNSPONSORED ADR GER (OTCMKTS:HDELY) had an increase of 160% in short interest. HDELY’s SI was 9,100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 160% from 3,500 shares previously. With 26,200 avg volume, 0 days are for HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG UNSPONSORED ADR GER (OTCMKTS:HDELY)’s short sellers to cover HDELY’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.59. About 14,306 shares traded. HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.45 billion. The Company’s cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It has a 10.88 P/E ratio. The firm offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

More important recent HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HeidelbergCement AG ADR 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 08, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Talga Resources Ltd.: Low Cost Commercial Graphene Production With Cobalt Upside – Seeking Alpha”, Valuewalk.com published: “Balyasny: HFT, Activists Partially To Blame For Tech Decline – ValueWalk” on April 29, 2014. More interesting news about HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Indocement: Oversupplied Indonesian Cement Market In The Near Term – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 19, 2017.

More notable recent Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The First Ever Cannabis Stock Delisting May Be Imminent – Motley Fool” on September 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Investors Shouldn’t Panic Over Trump’s Reported Threat to Delist Chinese Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Abbott Laboratories’s (NYSE:ABT) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 04, 2019.