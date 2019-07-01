EPS for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) Expected At $0.02; Shorts at GB SCIENCES (GBLX) Raised By 244.04%

GB SCIENCES INC (OTCMKTS:GBLX) had an increase of 244.04% in short interest. GBLX’s SI was 37,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 244.04% from 10,900 shares previously. The stock decreased 4.12% or $0.0052 during the last trading session, reaching $0.121. About 216,948 shares traded. GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) has 0.00% since July 1, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to report $0.02 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. OR’s profit would be $3.10 million giving it 128.63 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.29. About 277,331 shares traded. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) has declined 3.44% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical OR News: 08/03/2018 – Osisko Gold Royalties Agrees to Buy 100M Common Shrs of Victoria at a Price of C$0.50 Per Common Shr; 11/04/2018 – Osisko Metals Announces 17.15 % Zinc+Lead Over 11.0 Metres at Gilmour South; 08/05/2018 – Osisko Metals Intersects 8.45 % Zinc+Lead Over 8.25 Metres at Pine Point; 08/05/2018 – Sphinx and Osisko Metals announce the creation of a joint venture to explore for zinc in the Grenville geological province in Quebec; 08/05/2018 – Sphinx and Osisko Metals announce the creation of a joint venture to explore for zinc in the Grenville geological province in Q; 29/03/2018 – Osisko Metals Signs Option Agreement with Osisko Mining on Urban-Barry Base Metal Exploration Claim Group; 15/05/2018 – Osisko Metals Intersects 4.76 % Zinc+Lead Over 9.20 Metres at Pine Point; 05/04/2018 – Osisko Intersects 403 g/t Au Over 2.7 Metres at Lynx; 28/03/2018 – Niobay Metals announces Closing of Private Placement with Osisko Gold Royalties; 04/05/2018 – Osisko Announces the Vote Results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

GB Sciences, Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development of cannabis plant into medicines, therapies, and treatments for various ailments. The company has market cap of $28.57 million. The firm intends to produce medical-grade cannabis, cannabis concentrates, and cannabinoid therapies through various technologies in plant biology, cultivation, and extraction techniques combined with biotechnology. It currently has negative earnings. It also focuses on the manufacture, production, leasing, and licensing of GrowBLOX, a controlled-climate indoor agricultural technology growing and cultivation chamber to produce medical grade cannabis and other plant extracts, as well as providing remote diagnostic monitoring and servicing of growing chambers to third party growers and processors of hemp, cannabis, and other plant extracts.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties and streams, and similar interests in the Americas. The company has market cap of $1.59 billion. It has 5% net smelter returns royalty on the Canadian Malartic property located in the province of QuÃ©bec, Canada; and 2% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Ã‰lÃ©onore mine situated in the James Bay area in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also holds 50 royalties in QuÃ©bec, Ontario, and other areas in Canada.

