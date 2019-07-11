EPS for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) Expected At $0.02; Party City Holdco (PRTY) Shorts Up By 3.74%

Analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to report $0.02 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. OR’s profit would be $3.14 million giving it 129.38 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.35. About 443,125 shares traded. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) has declined 3.44% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical OR News: 05/04/2018 – Osisko Intersects 403 g/t Au Over 2.7 Metres at Lynx; 27/03/2018 – Niobay Metals announces Private Placement with Osisko Gold Royalties; 15/03/2018 – Osisko Releases Resource Estimate for Osborne-Bell; 01/05/2018 – Osisko Metals Intersects 5.47% Zinc+Lead Over 10.3 Metres at Pine Point; 08/05/2018 – Osisko Metals Intersects 8.45 % Zinc+Lead Over 8.25 Metres at Pine Point; 03/05/2018 – OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD – QTRLY SHR $0.01; 17/04/2018 – Osisko Mining Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Osisko Metals Signs Option Agreement with Osisko Mining on Urban-Barry Base Metal Exploration Claim Group; 08/03/2018 VICTORIA GOLD – ENTERED DOCUMENTATION WITH ORION ,OSISKO ,CATERPILLAR FINANCIAL WITH RESPECT TO C$505 MLN CONSTRUCTION FINANCING PACKAGE; 04/05/2018 – Osisko Announces the Vote Results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) had an increase of 3.74% in short interest. PRTY’s SI was 13.50 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.74% from 13.01 million shares previously. With 939,100 avg volume, 14 days are for Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY)’s short sellers to cover PRTY’s short positions. The SI to Party City Holdco Inc’s float is 23.69%. It closed at $6.87 lastly. It is down 47.56% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.99% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTY News: 09/03/2018 – Party City Holdco Sees 2018 EPS $1.46-EPS $1.57; 12/05/2018 – Bikini Bottom by Way of Party City; 09/05/2018 – Party City Holdco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $1.76-Adj EPS $1.87; 09/05/2018 – PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC PRTY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.83, REV VIEW $2.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Party City at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 20/04/2018 – Party City Offers Ramadan Decorations, a First for a Big U.S. Retailer; 09/03/2018 – PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC PRTY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.83, REV VIEW $2.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – Party City Holdco 4Q Net $185M; 09/03/2018 – PARTY CITY REPORTS PURCHASE OF 11 FRANCHISE STORES IN MARYLAND; 06/03/2018 Party City Reschedules Date of 4Q 2017 Earnings Release to Friday From Thursday Due to Weather

More notable recent Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “YOLO Is First NYSE-Listed Pot ETF to Bet on U.S. Marijuana Stocks – Barron’s” on July 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Kaplan Fox Files Class Action to Recover Losses for Investors Who Purchased CannTrust Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NYSE: CTST; OTC: CNTTF) – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Osisko Announces Closing of Secondary Offering of Common Shares by Orion – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Shareholders Are Down 34% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE Gets New Cannabis ETF With Unique Characteristics – Forbes” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties and streams, and similar interests in the Americas. The company has market cap of $1.62 billion. It has 5% net smelter returns royalty on the Canadian Malartic property located in the province of QuÃ©bec, Canada; and 2% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Ã‰lÃ©onore mine situated in the James Bay area in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also holds 50 royalties in QuÃ©bec, Ontario, and other areas in Canada.

Party City Holdco Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $636.01 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Retail and Wholesale. It has a 7 P/E ratio. It offers paper and plastic tableware, accessories and novelties, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, decorations, and stationery and gift items.

Among 2 analysts covering Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Party City Holdco had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by J.P. Morgan. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan.