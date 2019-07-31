EPS for OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) Expected At $1.05; Continental Resources (CLR) Has 1 Sentiment

Continental Resources Inc (CLR) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 136 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 136 sold and reduced their positions in Continental Resources Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 72.35 million shares, down from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Continental Resources Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 98 Increased: 86 New Position: 50.

Analysts expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to report $1.05 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 2.94% from last quarter’s $1.02 EPS. OSIS’s profit would be $19.01 million giving it 26.79 P/E if the $1.05 EPS is correct. After having $1.17 EPS previously, OSI Systems, Inc.’s analysts see -10.26% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $112.5. About 82,718 shares traded. OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has risen 52.08% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.65% the S&P500. Some Historical OSIS News: 21/05/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at ROTH Conference Jun 19; 06/03/2018 OSI SYSTEMS INC – PROGRAM DOES NOT HAVE AN EXPIRATION DAT; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems 3Q Adj EPS 86c; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC OSIS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.065 BLN TO $1.095 BLN; 18/04/2018 – OSI Systems Announces Third Quarter Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS 3Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 83C; 26/04/2018 – OSI SEES FY ADJ. EPS $3.50-3.69, SAW $3.45-$3.67; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems 3Q EPS 13c; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.50 TO $3.69, EST. $3.53; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems 3Q Rev $267.3M

OSI Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.04 billion. The companyÂ’s Security segment provides baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names. It has a 39.18 P/E ratio. This segment also offers site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and turnkey security screening solutions under the S2 name.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $5.07 million activity. On Monday, February 4 MEHRA AJAY sold $2.42 million worth of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) or 27,908 shares. The insider EDRICK ALAN I sold $865,320. SZE VICTOR S also sold $1.73M worth of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) shares. 675 shares were sold by Ballhaus William Francis JR, worth $60,170 on Monday, February 4.

Analysts await Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 15.07% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.73 per share. CLR’s profit will be $233.59M for 15.02 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Continental Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.90% EPS growth.

Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership holds 6.14% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. for 96,050 shares. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc owns 1.77 million shares or 5.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc has 5.14% invested in the company for 49,415 shares. The Texas-based Mitchell Group Inc has invested 3.57% in the stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 63,702 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $78.84 million activity.

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and crude oil properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $14.04 billion. The firm sells its natural gas and crude oil production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. It has a 14.84 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 1,275 million barrels of crude oil equivalent with estimated proved developed reserves of 519 MMBoe.

The stock increased 0.57% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $37.26. About 1.84M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) has declined 38.24% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.67% the S&P500.