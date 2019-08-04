EPS for OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) Expected At $1.05; Continental Materials Has 1 Sentiment

Continental Materials Corp (CUO) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.67, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 4 investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 4 reduced and sold positions in Continental Materials Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 275,477 shares, down from 278,173 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Continental Materials Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 4 Increased: 4 New Position: 0.

Analysts expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to report $1.05 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 2.94% from last quarter’s $1.02 EPS. OSIS’s profit would be $19.01 million giving it 26.09 P/E if the $1.05 EPS is correct. After having $1.17 EPS previously, OSI Systems, Inc.’s analysts see -10.26% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.93% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $109.57. About 114,183 shares traded. OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has risen 45.73% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.73% the S&P500. Some Historical OSIS News: 23/04/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC OSIS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.54, REV VIEW $1.06 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 OSI SYSTEMS INC – PROGRAM DOES NOT HAVE AN EXPIRATION DAT; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.50 TO $3.69, EST. $3.53; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems 3Q Rev $267.3M; 06/03/2018 – Because what else would you do with your cash when a contract that generated likely over half of EBITDA is drastically cut & could go away in two years? $OSIS announces share buyback; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS ABOUT $938 MLN, COMPARED WITH $738 MLN AS OF JUNE 30, 2017; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS 3Q REV. $267.3M, EST. $263.4M; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC OSIS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.065 BLN TO $1.095 BLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ OSI Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSIS)

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Continental Materials Corporation for 32,630 shares. Perritt Capital Management Inc owns 39,000 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rbf Capital Llc has 0.06% invested in the company for 26,190 shares. The New York-based Ingalls & Snyder Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,000 shares.

Continental Materials Corporation produces and sells heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products; and construction products in North America. The company has market cap of $26.16 million. It operates in two groups, HVAC Industry Group and Construction Products Industry Group. It has a 1.9 P/E ratio. The HVAC Industry Group offers gas-fired wall furnaces, console heaters, and fan coils, as well as evaporative coolers.

More notable recent Continental Materials Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Continental Materials Corporation Reports Unaudited First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Continental Materials Corp Acquires American Wheatley and Global Flow Products – GlobeNewswire” published on June 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Continental Materials Corporation Reports Audited 2018 Results NYSE:CUO – GlobeNewswire” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Materials Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Continental Materials Corp Acquires InOvate Dryer Products – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Continental Materials Corp Acquires Serenity Sliding Door Systems and Fastrac Building Supply – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

It closed at $15.25 lastly. It is down 20.83% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CUO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Continental Materials Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUO); 15/05/2018 – Continental Materials 1Q Loss/Shr $3.65; 29/03/2018 – Continental Materials Corporation Reports Audited 2017 Results; 29/03/2018 Continental Materials 4Q EPS 22c

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.59 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $865,320 was made by EDRICK ALAN I on Monday, February 11. 27,908 shares were sold by MEHRA AJAY, worth $2.42 million. 20,000 OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) shares with value of $1.73 million were sold by SZE VICTOR S. Ballhaus William Francis JR also sold $60,170 worth of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) on Monday, February 4.

More notable recent OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “OSI (OSIS) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “OSIS vs. NJDCY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why OSI Systems Stock Gained 54% So Far in 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Picks as Fed Rate Cut Hopes Dim on Strong Payroll Data – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes OSI Systems (OSIS) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

OSI Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.98 billion. The companyÂ’s Security segment provides baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names. It has a 38.16 P/E ratio. This segment also offers site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and turnkey security screening solutions under the S2 name.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold OSI Systems, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 17.23 million shares or 3.62% less from 17.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 3,901 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) for 3,900 shares. 2,837 were accumulated by Usa Financial Portformulas. Pinebridge Investments Lp accumulated 14,055 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Management Lc invested 0.19% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Captrust Finance Advsrs holds 0% or 183 shares. Glenmede Trust Communication Na stated it has 227 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 3,481 shares or 0% of the stock. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Com holds 0% or 520 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 162,574 shares. Wesbanco Bank reported 17,549 shares stake. Moreover, Kennedy Management Incorporated has 0.27% invested in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) for 131,261 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% of its portfolio in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) for 228,672 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement accumulated 16,275 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS).