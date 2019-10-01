EPS for Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) Expected At $0.52; Mendon Capital Advisors Decreased Independent Bk Group (IBTX) Holding

Analysts expect Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) to report $0.52 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.00% from last quarter’s $0.5 EPS. OFIX’s profit would be $9.90 million giving it 24.98 P/E if the $0.52 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, Orthofix Medical Inc.’s analysts see 85.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $51.96. About 61,039 shares traded. Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) has declined 10.99% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.99% the S&P500. Some Historical OFIX News: 13/03/2018 – ORTHOFIX INTERNATIONAL NV – SICARD’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 9 DIRECTORS, 8 OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 15/03/2018 – ORTHOFIX INTERNATIONAL NV – SEES DEAL TO BE SLIGHTLY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP DILUTED SHR, ADJUSTED EBITDA IN 12 MONTHS OF PMA APPROVAL IN U.S; 15/03/2018 – Orthofix Announces Agreement to Acquire Spinal Kinetics for $45M at Closing; 15/03/2018 – ORTHOFIX INTERNATIONAL NV – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO ADD REVENUE IN 2018, INCREASE ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH RATE IN 2019 AND BEYOND; 15/03/2018 – Orthofix Announces Agreement To Acquire Spinal Kinetics; 15/03/2018 – ORTHOFIX TO BUY SPINAL KINETICS FOR $45M IN CASH; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Orthofix, Inc- ORTHOFIX, Connector System, SMALL SET SCREW, REF 79-2003; 22/03/2018 – ORTHOFIX INTERNATIONAL NV – ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA 510(K) CLEARANCE FOR ITS NEW INTERNAL FIXATION SYSTEM, G-BEAM FUSION BEAMING SYSTEM; 13/03/2018 – Orthofix: Sicard’s Appointment Expands Board to 9 Directors; 13/03/2018 – Orthofix Announces Appointment of John Sicard to Board of Directors

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased Independent Bk Group Inc (IBTX) stake by 28.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp analyzed 170,938 shares as Independent Bk Group Inc (IBTX)'s stock rose 1.32%. The Mendon Capital Advisors Corp holds 423,088 shares with $23.25 million value, down from 594,026 last quarter. Independent Bk Group Inc now has $2.24B valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $52.22. About 268,145 shares traded or 30.02% up from the average. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 15.90% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500.

Orthofix International N.V., a medical device company, provides reconstructive and regenerative orthopedic and spine solutions to physicians worldwide. The company has market cap of $988.87 million. It operates through four divisions: BioStim, Biologics, Extremity Fixation, and Spine Fixation. It has a 124.31 P/E ratio. The BioStim segment makes, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to improve fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine fractures.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.74, from 2.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 7 investors sold IBTX shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.53 million shares or 2.54% more from 25.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 190,140 shares. Lockheed Martin Mgmt accumulated 0.1% or 38,350 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). 11,693 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Polaris Greystone Gru Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,930 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 30,717 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter has 10,472 shares. Frontier Management holds 0.91% or 247,235 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York has invested 0.01% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Fred Alger Management Inc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Corporation has 0.37% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 30,828 shares. Millennium Management Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Hodges Management has 173,736 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd reported 4,143 shares stake. First Dallas holds 5,160 shares.

Analysts await Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 14.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.2 per share. IBTX’s profit will be $58.85 million for 9.53 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Independent Bank Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.30% EPS growth.