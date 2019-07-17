EPS for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) Expected At $0.32; Stifel Financial Upped Suncor Energy New (SU) Stake

Analysts expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report $0.32 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.32 EPS. ORA’s profit would be $16.24M giving it 49.23 P/E if the $0.32 EPS is correct. After having $0.51 EPS previously, Ormat Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see -37.25% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $63.01. About 88,309 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 15.90% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 15/03/2018 New Scientific Analysis Confirms Ormat’s Geothermal Expansion Project Presents a Significant Threat to Mammoth Lakes’ Groundwat; 15/05/2018 – Ormat Provides an Update on the Puna Power Plant in Hawaii Following the Kilauea Volcanic Eruption; 08/05/2018 – ORMAT: SARULLA GEOTHERMAL POWER PLANT EXPANDS TO 330 MW; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 08/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – NIL 2, THIRD UNIT OF SARULLA GEOTHERMAL POWER PLANT, COMMENCED COMMERCIAL OPERATION, BRINGING PROJECT TO FULL CAPACITY OF 330 MW; 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Puna Complex Represented Approximately $90M of Net Assets on Co’s Balance Sheet at March 3; 15/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – THERE IS “LOW RISK” OF SURFACE LAVA IMPACTING OR MAKING ITS WAY TO PUNA FACILITY; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – DECISION TO RESTATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS IS BASED ON CONCLUSION THAT THERE WERE ERRORS IN INCOME TAX PROVISION; 31/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – ANY SIGNIFICANT PHYSICAL DAMAGE TO PUNA FACILITIES COULD HAVE AN ADVERSE IMPACT ON BUSINESS AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS; 28/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – ON MAY 27 APPROACHING LAVA COVERED WELLHEADS OF TWO GEOTHERMAL WELLS

Stifel Financial Corp increased Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) stake by 193.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stifel Financial Corp acquired 102,131 shares as Suncor Energy Inc New (SU)’s stock declined 0.74%. The Stifel Financial Corp holds 154,823 shares with $5.02M value, up from 52,692 last quarter. Suncor Energy Inc New now has $49.13B valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $31.52. About 1.00M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE

Stifel Financial Corp decreased First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME) stake by 31,532 shares to 11,302 valued at $419,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC) stake by 3,992 shares and now owns 227,012 shares. Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.