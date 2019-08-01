EPS for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) Expected At $0.31; Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Phoenix Group Holdings had 12 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by HSBC. The stock of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. See Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) latest ratings:

15/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 740.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 740.00 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 740.00 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Maintain

13/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 740.00 Maintain

03/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 680.00 New Target: GBX 694.00 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 710.00 New Target: GBX 740.00 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 760.00 New Target: GBX 825.00 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 820.00 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 814.00 New Target: GBX 857.00 Maintain

Analysts expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report $0.31 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.13% from last quarter’s $0.32 EPS. ORA’s profit would be $15.73M giving it 52.86 P/E if the $0.31 EPS is correct. After having $0.51 EPS previously, Ormat Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see -39.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $65.55. About 218,999 shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 30/05/2018 – Fast lava from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano closes highway; 15/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – SHUTTING DOWN ALL GEOTHERMAL WELLS TO SECURE PUNA FACILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH EMERGENCY RESPONSE PLAN; 10/04/2018 – Ormat Technologies, Inc. to Host Conference Call Announcing First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Puna Power Plant Reflects Approximately 4.5% of Ormat’s Total Generating Capacity; 16/03/2018 – Ormat Technologies Reports Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 22/05/2018 – ORMAT CLOSES $33.4M PARTNERSHIP TRANSACTION FOR POWER PLANT; 22/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE, MAINTAIN POWER PLANT & WILL RECEIVE ALL DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW GENERATED BY POWER PLANT; 07/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 23/04/2018 – U.S. Geothermal Inc. Hldrs Approve Merger Deal With Ormat; 11/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC

More notable recent Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ormat Technologies, Inc. to Host Conference Call Announcing Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “New Equities that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Monday Morning – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in geothermal and recovered energy power business worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.33 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Electricity and Product. It has a 61.38 P/E ratio. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy power plants; and sells electricity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold Ormat Technologies, Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 21.03 million shares or 2.06% more from 20.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Limited Company invested in 8,795 shares. The New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Van Eck Associate Corporation holds 0.1% or 351,329 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Glob Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Moreover, Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has 0% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 1,075 shares. Personal Capital Corp has 0.07% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Van Berkom And Assocs has 0.53% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 305,319 shares. 5,679 are held by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can. Alps Inc accumulated 0.01% or 27,715 shares. Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 143 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0.03% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Guinness Asset Mgmt reported 8,420 shares stake. Geode Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Amer Century Cos holds 18,426 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 29,129 shares.

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 5.01 billion GBP. It also provides financing services. It has a 10.42 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.