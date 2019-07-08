EPS for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) Expected At $-0.10; Korea Investment Raised Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Holding

Korea Investment Corp increased Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) stake by 9.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Korea Investment Corp acquired 12,600 shares as Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM)’s stock declined 1.21%. The Korea Investment Corp holds 140,700 shares with $7.48M value, up from 128,100 last quarter. Maxim Integrated Prods Inc now has $16.12B valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $60.01. About 525,107 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 6.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 19/03/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC SLS.O : MAXIM GROUP RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 07/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 20/03/2018 – NIC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Mar. 27; 29/05/2018 – Maxim Provides Industry’s First True Fault Protection Solution for High-Speed USB Ports and Industrial Voltage Applications; 02/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Maxim Power Corp. Provides Investor Update; 20/03/2018 – Gil Sharon-Maxim Group Stockbroker-Discloses Customer Disputes-Cleveland, OH; 20/03/2018 – Amadou (Andrew) Bah-Former Maxim Securities Group Broker Barred From Industry-Cleveland, OH; 14/05/2018 – Maxim’s Digital Class D Speaker Amplifiers Deliver the Highest Efficiency in a Compact, Cost-Effective Plug-and-Play Solution; 22/04/2018 – DJ Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MXIM)

Analysts expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to report $-0.10 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 225.00% from last quarter’s $0.08 EPS. After having $-0.21 EPS previously, Orion Group Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -52.38% EPS growth. The stock increased 16.45% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $3.61. About 1.09 million shares traded or 141.06% up from the average. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) has declined 66.67% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORN News: 08/03/2018 – ORION GROUP HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.34; 08/03/2018 – ORION GROUP 4Q CONTRACT REV. $162.2M, EST. $176.0M; 08/03/2018 – Orion Group 4Q Adj EPS 19c; 03/05/2018 – Orion Group 1Q EPS 14c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Orion Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORN); 08/03/2018 – Orion Group 4Q Rev $162.2M; 08/03/2018 – ORION GROUP HOLDINGS – BACKLOG OF WORK UNDER CONTRACT AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $360.6 MLN VS BACKLOG UNDER CONTRACT AT DECEMBER 31, 2016 OF $434.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Orion Group Holdings 1Q Rev $136.8M; 24/04/2018 – REG-Orion Group Interim Report January-March 2018; 24/04/2018 – Orion Group Interim Report January-March 2018

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty construction firm in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. The company has market cap of $104.95 million. It operates through two divisions, Heavy Civil Marine Construction and Commercial Concrete Construction. It currently has negative earnings. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $383,864 activity. 30,000 Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) shares with value of $59,472 were bought by Buchler Peter R.. Stauffer Mark R. bought $9,750 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. $23,917 worth of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) was bought by Daerr Richard L. on Friday, May 24. Sullivan Mary E bought $98,500 worth of stock. PEARSON JAMES MICHAEL had bought 75,000 shares worth $148,500. Tabb Robert L bought $38,800 worth of stock or 20,000 shares. 2,500 Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) shares with value of $4,925 were bought by Caliel Michael J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold Orion Group Holdings, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 22.90 million shares or 1.37% less from 23.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 17,301 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 232,773 shares. Public Sector Pension Board invested 0% of its portfolio in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN). Ameriprise holds 160,873 shares. Wedge Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc owns 321,809 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Parametric Assocs Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 22,150 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 27,546 shares. Northern Trust Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN). Us National Bank & Trust De, Minnesota-based fund reported 211,957 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp accumulated 0% or 2.42M shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 38,498 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% of its portfolio in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) for 11,247 shares. First Tru Advsrs L P invested in 0% or 52,804 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement accumulated 14,237 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $1.43 million activity. DOLUCA TUNC sold $272,750 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. BRONSON JOSEPH R had sold 5,000 shares worth $273,369. Wright Mary Ann sold $80,828 worth of stock. BERGMAN JAMES R sold $802,297 worth of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) on Wednesday, February 6.

