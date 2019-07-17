EPS for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) Expected At $-0.13; Westport Fuel Systems Inchares (WPRT) Shorts Increased By 48.09%

Westport Fuel Systems Inchares (NASDAQ:WPRT) had an increase of 48.09% in short interest. WPRT’s SI was 870,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 48.09% from 587,600 shares previously. With 1.29M avg volume, 1 days are for Westport Fuel Systems Inchares (NASDAQ:WPRT)’s short sellers to cover WPRT’s short positions. The SI to Westport Fuel Systems Inchares’s float is 0.77%. The stock decreased 4.95% or $0.1519 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9181. About 515,553 shares traded. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has risen 1.95% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WPRT News: 23/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $64.2 MLN VS $60.1 MLN; 08/03/2018 Westport Fuel Systems Advances Technology Leadership and Solutions; 17/05/2018 – SNAM: PACT WITH WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS TO BUY UNIT; 17/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC – REVISING CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GUIDANCE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO A RANGE OF $235 MLN TO $255 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 10/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE FULL YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $67.6 MLN VS $60.0 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Names Michele Buchignani to Board; 17/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems: Transaction Expected to Close by End of July; 22/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 14c

Analysts expect Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) to report $-0.13 EPS on August, 9 before the open.After having $-0.15 EPS previously, Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s analysts see -13.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.42. About 46,035 shares traded. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) has declined 29.03% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.46% the S&P500.

More notable recent Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Organogenesis Joins Russell 2000®, Russell 3000® and Russell Microcap® Indexes Nasdaq:ORGO – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Organogenesis Announces 2019 Sponsorship of American Podiatric Medical Association Educational Programs and Annual Scientific Meeting – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 01/08/2019: ORGO,EXEL,AXSM,AKRX – Nasdaq” published on January 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $586.25 million. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers ; Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s surgical and sports medicine products comprise ReNu for in-office joint and tendon applications; NuCel for bony fusion in the spine and extremities; NuShield and Affinity for surgical applications in targeted soft tissue repairs; and PuraPly AM for the surgical treatment of open wounds.

Among 3 analysts covering Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Organogenesis had 4 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc., a transportation technology company, provides low-emission engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company has market cap of $385.53 million. The firm operates in four divisions: Automotive, Industrial, Corporate and Technology Investments, and Cummins Westport Joint Venture. It currently has negative earnings. It designs, makes, and sells compressed natural gas , liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) components and systems to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers.

Among 2 analysts covering Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Westport Fuel Systems had 6 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) earned “Hold” rating by Lake Street on Tuesday, February 5. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of WPRT in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. H.C. Wainwright maintained Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 27.38 million shares or 18.69% less from 33.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group holds 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) or 400 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) or 13,000 shares. Northern Tru Corporation reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability accumulated 1,118 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Grace And White Ny has invested 0.76% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Advisory Ser Network Lc reported 1,275 shares stake. Valley Advisers invested in 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Carlson Cap Ltd Partnership reported 1.03 million shares stake. Granite Invest Lc reported 435,870 shares. 1.80 million were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Moreover, Pembroke Limited has 1.32% invested in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT).

More notable recent Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cummins Westport Appoints Gordon Exel as President – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Westport Fuel (WPRT) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Top – Nasdaq” published on March 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CarMax (KMX) to Release Q1 Earnings: Is a Beat in Store? – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Become a Penny-Stock Millionaire: 3 Stocks Under $5 Poised to Skyrocket This Summer – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Westport Innovations (WPRT) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 12, 2019.