EPS for Orca Gold Inc. (ORG) Expected At $-0.02; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)

Among 2 analysts covering First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First Industrial Realty Trust has $38 highest and $36 lowest target. $37’s average target is -2.04% below currents $37.77 stock price. First Industrial Realty Trust had 4 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, February 19. See First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) latest ratings:

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs 38.0000

19/02/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $38 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $36 Maintain

The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $37.77. About 1.41 million shares traded or 81.82% up from the average. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q EPS 30c; 16/03/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N – FOR 2018 SEES NAREIT FFO $1.53 -$1.63 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q FFO 38c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST OFFERING PRICES AT $30.65/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FR); 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Industrial Realty’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR AT ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Rev $99.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 115.65 million shares or 1.24% more from 114.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 0.03% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Pinebridge Lp holds 0% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) or 660 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Grp Lc holds 0.01% or 750 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs has invested 0% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.02% or 171,568 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.03% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). 426,555 are owned by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated. Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 453,800 shares. Campbell And Invest Adviser Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 6,799 shares. Waterfront Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 859,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp, Connecticut-based fund reported 7,938 shares. Waters Parkerson And Commerce Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Qs Invsts Limited holds 0% or 6,800 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag has 427,848 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cim Inv Mangement has 0.12% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 8,672 shares.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.78 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 33.13 P/E ratio. It makes investments in industrial properties.

