EPS for Oragenics, Inc. (OGEN) Expected At $-0.06; Shorts at Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inchares (XENE) Raised By 22.97%

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inchares (NASDAQ:XENE) had an increase of 22.97% in short interest. XENE’s SI was 195,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 22.97% from 158,900 shares previously. With 56,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inchares (NASDAQ:XENE)’s short sellers to cover XENE’s short positions. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.22. About 24,952 shares traded. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) has risen 51.67% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.24% the S&P500. Some Historical XENE News: 15/05/2018 – XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PHASE 1B TMS STUDY DATA EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 28/03/2018 – XENON PHARMACEUTICALS CONFIRMS ENDING PACT WITH TEVA CANADA; 07/03/2018 – XENON PHARMA – CO, TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS INTERNATIONAL GMBH, TEVA CANADA, ENTERED DEAL TO MUTUALLY TERMINATE DEC 7, 2012 DEVELOPMENT & LICENSE AGREEMENT; 08/05/2018 – XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.21; 13/03/2018 – Dr. Ernesto Aycardi Joins Xenon Pharmaceuticals as Chief Medical Officer; 07/03/2018 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals FY17 Loss/Shr $1.72; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital Buys 2.7% Position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals; 20/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Xenon-anesthesia on Patients Undergoing Major Liver-resection (XeLiv); 14/05/2018 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Provide Corporate Update and Overview of XEN1101 and XEN901 Prese

Analysts expect Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) to report $-0.06 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 84.21% from last quarter’s $-0.38 EPS. After having $-0.11 EPS previously, Oragenics, Inc.’s analysts see -45.45% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.0003 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4703. About 221,919 shares traded. Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) has declined 59.36% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.79% the S&P500.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. The company has market cap of $21.69 million. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company has market cap of $263.40 million. The firm uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It currently has negative earnings. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency.