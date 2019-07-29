EPS for Oragenics, Inc. (OGEN) Expected At $-0.06; 1ST Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)’s Sentiment Is 1.27

1ST Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 19 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 15 trimmed and sold positions in 1ST Constitution Bancorp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 2.74 million shares, down from 2.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding 1ST Constitution Bancorp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 13 Increased: 16 New Position: 3.

Analysts expect Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) to report $-0.06 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 84.21% from last quarter’s $-0.38 EPS. After having $-0.11 EPS previously, Oragenics, Inc.’s analysts see -45.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.002 during the last trading session, reaching $0.451. About 164,381 shares traded. Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) has declined 59.36% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.79% the S&P500.

Analysts await 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.46 per share. FCCY’s profit will be $3.46 million for 11.26 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by 1st Constitution Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.44% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.02. About 7,889 shares traded. 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) has declined 10.87% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.30% the S&P500. Some Historical FCCY News: 19/03/2018 – 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP SAYS BECAUSE OF TIMING OF UNEXPECTED TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES, THE REGISTRANT WAS UNABLE TO FILE 2017 FORM 10-K ON TIME; 22/03/2018 – 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP – MERGER IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING APRIL 2018; 19/03/2018 – 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP SAYS CO WAS ABLE TO RESOLVE TECHNICAL ISSUES REGARDING INTERACTIVE DATA FILES AND FILED 2017 FORM 10-K ON MARCH 19, 2018; 22/03/2018 – 1ST Constitution Bancorp and New Jersey Community Bank Announce New Jersey Community Bank Shareholder Approval of the Merger; 19/03/2018 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – 1st Constitution Bancorp 1Q EPS 34c; 21/04/2018 – DJ 1st Constitution Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCY); 12/04/2018 – 1ST Constitution Bancorp Announces Closing of the Merger of New Jersey Community Bank With and Into 1ST Constitution Bank

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $29,134 activity.

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central and northeastern New Jersey areas. The company has market cap of $155.86 million. The firm offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts and money market accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 11.14 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, and loans secured by equipment and receivables; secured and unsecured short-to-medium term commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential and commercial properties.

Clover Partners L.P. holds 2.91% of its portfolio in 1st Constitution Bancorp for 92,254 shares. Salzhauer Michael owns 118,624 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banc Funds Co Llc has 0.7% invested in the company for 523,858 shares. The Missouri-based Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. has invested 0.46% in the stock. Highlander Capital Management Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 5,193 shares.

More notable recent 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Should Be In Your Dividend Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FCCY vs. FCF: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) (FCCY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 10, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “1ST Constitution Bancorp to Acquire Shore Community Bank – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. The company has market cap of $20.80 million. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

More notable recent Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:OGEN): What Does Its Beta Value Mean For Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Oragenics (NYSEMKT:OGEN), The Stock That Collapsed 98% – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oragenics closes $12.5M equity offering – Seeking Alpha” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oragenics -13.1% on proposed equity offering – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oragenics collaborates with FIU to expand lantibiotic pipeline – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 27, 2019.