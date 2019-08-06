EPS for Optiva Inc. (OPT) Expected At $-0.29; Shorts at Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (INNT) Lowered By 6.28%

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) had a decrease of 6.28% in short interest. INNT’s SI was 1.73M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.28% from 1.85 million shares previously. With 824,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT)’s short sellers to cover INNT’s short positions. The SI to Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 13.1%. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.0105 during the last trading session, reaching $0.93. About 101,340 shares traded. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) has declined 80.84% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.84% the S&P500. Some Historical INNT News: 13/03/2018 – Innovate Biopharmaceuticals appoints June Almenoff, M.D., Ph.D. as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer; 13/03/2018 – lnnovate Biopharmaceuticals appoints June Almenoff, M.D., Ph.D. as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer; 16/05/2018 – Innovate Biopharm 1Q Loss/Shr 76c; 16/05/2018 – lnnovate Biopharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2018 Key Financial and Corporate Highlights; 09/05/2018 – lnnovate Biopharmaceuticals Announces Acceptance of Two Abstracts for the Digestive Disease Week 2018 Conference; 13/03/2018 – Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Appoints June Almenoff, M.D., Ph.D. as Oper Chief and Chief Medical Officer; 17/05/2018 – Celiac Disease KOL and Management Meetings around the Digestive Disease Week (DDW) conference on Monday, June 4, 2018, in Washington, D.C; 09/05/2018 – Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Announces Acceptance of Two Abstracts for the Digestive Disease Week 2018 Conference; 16/05/2018 – Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2018 Key Financial and Corporate Highlights; 07/03/2018 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals to Highlight Progress in Celiac Disease and NASH at the Cowen Healthcare Conference on March 13, 20

Analysts expect Optiva Inc. (TSE:OPT) to report $-0.29 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.58 EPS change or 66.67% from last quarter’s $-0.87 EPS. After having $0.11 EPS previously, Optiva Inc.’s analysts see -363.64% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $38.76. About 485 shares traded. Optiva Inc. (TSE:OPT) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Optiva Inc. provides real-time monetization and subscriber management software products, solutions, and services. The company has market cap of $202.83 million. The company's monetization and subscriber management platform provides various solutions, such as converged billing and customer care, policy management, brand challenger, wholesale settlement, product catalog and order management, e-payment, and professional solutions to 250 service providers. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include Redknee Unified, a solution that helps service providers to monetize next generation services in real time; Redknee Policy Control Server to monetize network investments and meet subscriber needs; Redknee InBill, a convergent and wholesale billing solution that supports various business models and addresses multi-party settlement requirements; and Redknee Unified Digital Suite, a solution that allows operators to utilize the real-time billing, charging, and business intelligence to differentiate themselves from the competition and maximize profitability.

More notable recent Optiva Inc. (TSE:OPT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Optiva’s (TSE:OPT) Share Price Down A Painful 84%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Edited Transcript of 4519.T earnings conference call or presentation 26-Jul-19 1:00am GMT – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Will Aleafia Health Inc. (TSE:ALEF) Become Profitable? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Optiva Inc. (TSE:OPT) were released by: Latimes.com and their article: “CrowdStrike soars in its stock market debut as tech IPOs rush ahead – Los Angeles Times” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Latimes.com‘s news article titled: “LAPD officer who shot Trader Joeâ€™s manager complied with policy, Police Commission rules – Los Angeles Times” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. The company has market cap of $32.91 million. The Company’s late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease , and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It currently has negative earnings. The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease.