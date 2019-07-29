EPS for OptimizeRx (OPRX) Expected At $0.03; Silverback Asset Management Has Raised Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Holding

Analysts expect OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX) to report $0.03 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. OPRX’s profit would be $368,482 giving it 129.75 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.57. About 18,362 shares traded. OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX) has risen 90.24% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.81% the S&P500.

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) stake by 200.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Silverback Asset Management Llc acquired 333,700 shares as Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX)’s stock rose 33.57%. The Silverback Asset Management Llc holds 500,000 shares with $3.70 million value, up from 166,300 last quarter. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp now has $376.47M valuation. The stock increased 4.56% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $11. About 262,276 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 12.31% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 15/05/2018 – Shannon River Management Buys 1% of Magnachip Semiconductor; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Limited Co, Illinois-based fund reported 52,263 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0% stake. 199,884 are held by Manufacturers Life Ins Com The. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 33,875 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). 777 are held by Wells Fargo Mn. Nomura Holdg invested in 0% or 105,787 shares. Bridgeway Cap accumulated 50,000 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Limited Liability Co reported 50,232 shares. S Squared Technology Lc holds 1.47% or 257,653 shares in its portfolio. 1 were accumulated by Citigroup. James Inv Research invested in 52,210 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). 107,700 are held by Davenport And Limited Liability Company. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX).

OptimizeRx Corporation provides technology solutions for health care industry. The company has market cap of $191.24 million. The firm offers pharmaceutical manufacturers a direct to physician channel for communicating and promoting their products. It has a 445 P/E ratio. The Company’s products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR or e-Prescribe systems to search, print, or electronically dispense directly to patients, as well as a network of pharmacies.