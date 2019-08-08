EPS for Opera Limited (OPRA) Expected At $-0.01; NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 109.09% from last quarter’s $0.11 EPS. After having $0.06 EPS previously, Opera Limited’s analysts see -116.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.76. About 1,187 shares traded. Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) has declined 5.50% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NextEra Energy Partners had 7 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $48 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 1 by Goldman Sachs. See NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) latest ratings:

23/07/2019 Broker: LP Common Units representing limited partner interests Rating: Barclays New Target: $49 52.0000

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $45 New Target: $49 Upgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Downgrade

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects. The company has market cap of $2.82 billion. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as in seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets in Texas. It currently has negative earnings. It has a portfolio of approximately 2,926 megawatts of renewable energy projects.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold NextEra Energy Partners, LP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 45.42 million shares or 2.50% more from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beach Inv Counsel Pa invested in 1.32 million shares or 6.92% of the stock. Miller Howard Invs New York owns 21,545 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet L P has invested 0.01% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Nordea Investment Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Company holds 0.46% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 8.00M shares. Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability holds 8,875 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc, California-based fund reported 12,425 shares. Kayne Anderson Cap L P holds 0.3% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 451,622 shares. Driehaus Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 12,000 shares. Raymond James & Assocs owns 83,988 shares. Bartlett Company Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. 112,000 are held by Gabelli Funds Lc. Tiedemann Llc invested in 529,249 shares. Cohen & Steers stated it has 119,095 shares. 5,165 are owned by Stephens Ar.

The stock increased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $48.7. About 6,758 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners: CPPIB to Assume About $689M Debt; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – NEP Australia and Telstra Deliver World’s First Trans-Pacific Remote Production; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Will Continue to Operate Facilities Under 10-Year Services Agreement; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 16/04/2018 – NEP: Oliver Pitkin to Continue as GM; 16/04/2018 – NEP GROUP BUYS NZ LIVE; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM

Opera Limited, through with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC browsers worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. It has a 34.38 P/E ratio. Opera Limited has a strategic partnership with Ledger Capital.