EPS for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Expected At $0.09; Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Sentiment Is 1.37

Analysts expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to report $0.09 EPS on August, 14.OSW’s profit would be $5.50 million giving it 43.92 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $-0.17 EPS previously, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s analysts see -152.94% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.81. About 48,704 shares traded. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 74 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 54 sold and decreased their positions in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 146.70 million shares, up from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 38 Increased: 44 New Position: 30.

More notable recent OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “OneSpaWorld Holdings: 2019 IPO Is A Bet On The Cruise Ship Industry – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks that Broke 52-Week Highs Tuesday – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jefferies: OneSpaWorld Is At The Center Of 3 Growth Trends – Benzinga” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “OneSpaWorld Holdings Comments on Start of Trading – GlobeNewswire” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Haymaker Acquisition Corp. Completes Business Combination with OneSpaWorld – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ:OSW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. OneSpaWorld Holdings had 3 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. The company has market cap of $965.98 million. The Company’s health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides its guests access to beauty and wellness brands, including ELEMIS, KÃ©rastase, and Dysport, with various brands offered exclusively at sea.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company has market cap of $1.69 billion. The firm markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States and Constella name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout under ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names. It currently has negative earnings. It has collaboration agreements with Allergan plc and AstraZeneca AB to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, CIC, and other GI conditions in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Macau; and license agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, chronic constipation, and other GI conditions in Japan.

More notable recent Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ironwood (IRWD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IRWD) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ (IRWD) CEO Mark Mallon on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.