EPS for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Expected At $0.09; Envestnet Has 1.51 Sentiment

Envestnet Inc (ENV) investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 103 funds started new and increased positions, while 68 sold and decreased their holdings in Envestnet Inc. The funds in our database now own: 45.04 million shares, up from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Envestnet Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 61 Increased: 65 New Position: 38.

Analysts expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to report $0.09 EPS on August, 14.OSW’s profit would be $5.50 million giving it 43.39 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $-0.17 EPS previously, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s analysts see -152.94% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.62. About 434,778 shares traded. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ:OSW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. OneSpaWorld Holdings had 3 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

More notable recent OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “OneSpaWorld Holdings: 2019 IPO Is A Bet On The Cruise Ship Industry – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “OneSpaWorld Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 7, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks that Broke 52-Week Highs Tuesday – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jefferies: OneSpaWorld Is At The Center Of 3 Growth Trends – Benzinga” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “OneSpaWorld Holdings Comments on Start of Trading – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. The company has market cap of $954.67 million. The Company’s health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides its guests access to beauty and wellness brands, including ELEMIS, KÃ©rastase, and Dysport, with various brands offered exclusively at sea.

Analysts await Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 13.04% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.23 per share. ENV’s profit will be $13.49M for 65.49 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Envestnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 44.44% EPS growth.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc holds 4.1% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. for 154,450 shares. Summit Creek Advisors Llc owns 289,651 shares or 3.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. has 2.66% invested in the company for 1.28 million shares. The Delaware-based Ashford Capital Management Inc has invested 2.44% in the stock. Advent International Corp Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 691,901 shares.

The stock decreased 2.81% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $68.11. About 183,049 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (ENV) has risen 23.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 30/04/2018 – Voya SmallCap Opportunities Adds Envestnet; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.81, REV VIEW $817.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Envestnet l Yodlee, Quovo and Morningstar ByAllAccounts Announce New Framework for Ensuring Secure Open Data Access; 25/05/2018 – Envestnet, Inc. Announces Closing of Convertible Notes Offering; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac Takes Client Engagement to the Next Level; 14/05/2018 – Envestnet | Yodlee, Quovo and Morningstar ByAllAccounts Announce New Framework for Ensuring Secure Open Data Access; 29/05/2018 – Envestnet l Yodlee Appoints New Vice President of Sales for Europe, Middle-East and Africa Region; 18/05/2018 – Envestnet & Investment Advisor Honor Asset Manager & Strategist Award Winners; 21/05/2018 – Envestnet, Inc. to Offer $300 Million of Convertible Notes; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL GAAP REVENUE OF $811.0 MLN TO $821.0 MLN

More notable recent Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Jul 11, 2019 – Envestnet Inc (ENV) CEO Judson Bergman Sold $1 million of Shares – GuruFocus.com” on July 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Envestnet MoneyGuide Releases MyBlocks, a Financial Wellness Ecosystem for Advisors to Prospect, Onboard, and Engage Clients – PRNewswire” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Envestnet Inc (ENV) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Envestnet Inc (ENV) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.53 billion. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions , which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | PMC (Portfolio Management Consultants) that provides research due diligence and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.