EPS for OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) Expected At $0.14; Bridgeway Capital Management Cut Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding By $2.64 Million

Analysts expect OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) to report $0.14 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 250.00% from last quarter’s $0.04 EPS. OSPN’s profit would be $5.65M giving it 25.64 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, OneSpan Inc.’s analysts see 1,300.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.36. About 101,437 shares traded. OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) has declined 14.13% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.13% the S&P500.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) stake by 3.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 62,950 shares as Comcast Corp New (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 1.60 million shares with $67.75M value, down from 1.67M last quarter. Comcast Corp New now has $200.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 14.04M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 21/05/2018 – Amazon taps former NBC exec to help run TV programming; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST AND NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE COMCAST ABILITY TO INCLUDE NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION IN NEW, EXISTING XFINITY PACKAGES; 18/04/2018 – AT&T’s Merger Boss Mocks U.S. Claim About Comcast Coordination; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 19/04/2018 – Extreme Reach Expands Board of Directors With Addition of Former Comcast SVP, Matt McConnell; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 27/03/2018 – Chinese ex-fund manager must face U.S. SEC’s insider trading claims -judge; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company has market cap of $579.22 million. The firm offers DIGIPASS software authenticators; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solution; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases.

Among 2 analysts covering OneSpan Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:OSPN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. OneSpan Inc. – Common Stock has $2200 highest and $1700 lowest target. $19.50’s average target is 35.79% above currents $14.36 stock price. OneSpan Inc. – Common Stock had 2 analyst reports since May 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) stake by 8,300 shares to 821,450 valued at $51.00 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Entravision Communications C (NYSE:EVC) stake by 177,100 shares and now owns 813,200 shares. Homestreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Comcast has $6400 highest and $44 lowest target. $50.40’s average target is 14.39% above currents $44.06 stock price. Comcast had 18 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Friday, July 26 with “Overweight” rating. Nomura maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Friday, April 12. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $44 target. Macquarie Research initiated the shares of CMCSA in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, April 26. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital. Wells Fargo maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Tuesday, August 27 with “Outperform” rating.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 14.49 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.