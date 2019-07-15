EPS for OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) Expected At $0.06; Shorts at ORSTED A/S ORDINARY SHARES (DOGEF) Raised By 12.31%

ORSTED A/S ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) had an increase of 12.31% in short interest. DOGEF’s SI was 482,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 12.31% from 429,800 shares previously. With 1,700 avg volume, 284 days are for ORSTED A/S ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DOGEF)’s short sellers to cover DOGEF’s short positions. It closed at $92.2 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) to report $0.06 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. OSPN’s profit would be $2.41M giving it 62.96 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, OneSpan Inc.’s analysts see -185.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.11. About 17,226 shares traded. OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) has declined 29.09% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.52% the S&P500.

DONG Energy A/S generates electricity and heat, and supplies energy to residential and business customers. The company has market cap of $38.64 billion. The Company’s Wind Power segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in Denmark, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan. It has a 24.67 P/E ratio. The company's Bioenergy & Thermal Power segment engages in power and heat generation from combined heat and power plants in Denmark and a gas-fired power plant in the Netherlands.

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company has market cap of $607.64 million. The firm offers DIGIPASS software authenticators; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solution; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases.

Among 3 analysts covering OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. OneSpan had 3 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital downgraded the stock to “In-Line” rating in Thursday, February 21 report.