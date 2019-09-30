EPS for ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Expected At $0.75; ISODIOL INTERNATIONAL ORDINARY SHAR (ISOLF) Shorts Decreased By 23.53%

ISODIOL INTERNATIONAL INC ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:ISOLF) had a decrease of 23.53% in short interest. ISOLF’s SI was 6,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 23.53% from 8,500 shares previously. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.0029 during the last trading session, reaching $0.183. About 8,534 shares traded. Isodiol International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOLF) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report $0.75 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.75 EPS. OKE’s profit would be $309.72 million giving it 24.50 P/E if the $0.75 EPS is correct. After having $0.75 EPS previously, ONEOK, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $73.5. About 401,557 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B

Isodiol International Inc. develops and makes consumer products in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $9.30 million. It offers functional beverages, anti-aging luxury skin care products, and cannabinoid nutraceuticals. It currently has negative earnings. The firm distributes its products to health food stores, specialty markets, health professional offices, spas, and cannabis dispensaries, as well as directly to consumer channels.

Among 3 analysts covering ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. ONEOK has $7500 highest and $6700 lowest target. $72’s average target is -2.04% below currents $73.5 stock price. ONEOK had 10 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Monday, April 1. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 3. The stock of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 12 by UBS. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 7.

