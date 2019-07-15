EPS for One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP) Expected At $0.49; Chemical Financial (CHFC) Has 1.66 Sentiment

Analysts expect One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) to report $0.49 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 9.26% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. OLP’s profit would be $9.65M giving it 14.30 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.51 EPS previously, One Liberty Properties, Inc.’s analysts see -3.92% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.03. About 31,786 shares traded. One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) has risen 19.56% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OLP News: 13/03/2018 – One Liberty Properties Raises 1Q 2018 Div; 13/03/2018 – One Liberty Properties 4Q EPS 22c; 13/03/2018 – ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT BY 4.7 PCT; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 13/03/2018 – One Liberty Properties Raises Quarter Dividend to 45c Vs. 43c; 12/03/2018 One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 03/05/2018 – One Liberty Properties 1Q EPS 30c; 13/03/2018 – ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES INC OLP.N SETS QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR; 20/04/2018 – DJ One Liberty Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLP)

Chemical Financial Corp (CHFC) investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.36, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 133 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 80 reduced and sold equity positions in Chemical Financial Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 61.06 million shares, up from 59.65 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Chemical Financial Corp in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 53 Increased: 84 New Position: 49.

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding firm of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary services and products to residents and business clients in Michigan. The company has market cap of $2.92 billion. The Company’s services and products include business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box services, money transfer services, automated teller machines, access to insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management services, and mortgage banking and other banking services. It has a 10.67 P/E ratio. The firm also offers mutual funds, annuity products, and market securities; trust, investment management, and custodial services; financial and estate planning; and retirement and employee benefit programs.

Analysts await Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 5.21% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.96 per share. CHFC’s profit will be $72.26M for 10.09 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by Chemical Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.98% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.56% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $40.77. About 299,896 shares traded. Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) has declined 28.22% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.65% the S&P500.

Chemical Bank holds 5.87% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation for 1.27 million shares. Dean Capital Management owns 31,235 shares or 2.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Snyder Capital Management L P has 2.01% invested in the company for 1.03 million shares. The Wisconsin-based Broadview Advisors Llc has invested 1.96% in the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 270,223 shares.

More notable recent Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Chemical Financial Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire" on July 11, 2019

More notable recent One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is One Liberty Properties, Inc.'s (NYSE:OLP) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance" on June 29, 2019