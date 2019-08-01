EPS for Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) Expected At $-0.98; Gsa Capital Partners Llp Raised Hollyfrontier (HFC) Stake By $648,123

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) stake by 76.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gsa Capital Partners Llp acquired 13,227 shares as Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC)’s stock rose 4.21%. The Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 30,487 shares with $1.50 million value, up from 17,260 last quarter. Hollyfrontier Corp now has $9.07B valuation. The stock increased 6.73% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $53.12. About 963,460 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 11/04/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP SAYS BOARD REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER REPORTS PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN-CEO NORSWORTHY; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Statement on the Passing of Former Chairman and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EPS $1.50; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Net $288.9M; 19/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP HFC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER `PLEASED’ BY RFS DEVELOPMENTS FROM WASHINGTON; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER WOODS CROSS TO RUN AT REDUCED RATES FOR 2Q; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS -SOURCES, FILINGS; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: In the Process of Determining the Scope of the Damage Resulting From the Fire

Analysts expect Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) to report $-0.98 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 18.33% from last quarter’s $-1.2 EPS. After having $-1.29 EPS previously, Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -24.03% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.0675 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5675. About 613 shares traded. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) has declined 61.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ONTX News: 26/03/2018 – ONCONOVA PRESENTS PROMISING DATA FROM PHASE 2 EXPANSION STUDY OF ORAL RIGOSERTIB AND AZACITIDINE COMBINATION IN PATIENTS WITH MYELODYSPLASTIC SYNDROMES AT 6TH INTERNATIONAL BONE MARROW FAILURE; 01/05/2018 – Onconova Therapeutics Announces Closing of $28.75 Million Upsized Underwritten Public Offering; 26/03/2018 – ONCONOVA PRESENTS PROMISING DATA FROM PHASE 2 EXPANSION STUDY OF ORAL RIGOSERTIB AND AZACITIDINE COMBINATION IN PATIENTS WITH MYELODYSPLASTIC SYNDROMES AT 6TH INTERNATIONAL BONE MARROW FAILURE…; 08/03/2018 – ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, TOTALED $4.0 MLN, COMPARED TO $21.4 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016; 30/04/2018 – ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS FILES TO OFFER UP TO 46.6M UNITS; 06/05/2018 – DJ Onconova Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONTX); 08/03/2018 – Onconova Therapeutics Yr Loss $24.1M; 30/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONTX UNIT OFFERING PRICING PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 26/03/2018 – Onconova Presents Promising Data from Phase 2 Expansion Study of Oral Rigosertib and Azacitidine Combination in Patients with Myelodysplastic Syndromes at 6th International Bone Marrow Failure Disease Symposium; 26/03/2018 – Onconova Presents Promising Data from Phase 2 Expansion Study of Oral Rigosertib and Azacitidine Combination in Patients with M

Among 8 analysts covering HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. HollyFrontier had 12 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Tudor Pickering given on Friday, February 8. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by Credit Suisse. The stock of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Hold” rating and $60 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 16 to “Sell”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Among 2 analysts covering Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Onconova Therapeutics had 6 analyst reports since March 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained the shares of ONTX in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by H.C. Wainwright.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company has market cap of $15.40 million. The company's clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes ; Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes.