EPS for Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Expected At $1.60; Dova Pharmaceuticals (DOVA) Shorts Lowered By 0.87%

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) had a decrease of 0.87% in short interest. DOVA’s SI was 3.13 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.87% from 3.16 million shares previously. With 156,000 avg volume, 20 days are for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA)’s short sellers to cover DOVA’s short positions. The SI to Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 33.94%. The stock increased 9.07% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $17.68. About 703,350 shares traded or 116.43% up from the average. Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) has declined 56.16% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.59% the S&P500. Some Historical DOVA News: 30/04/2018 – Dova Pharmaceuticals Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 31/05/2018 – Dova Pharmaceuticals Announces Availability of DOPTELET(R) in the United States; 19/03/2018 – DOVA PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL THROUGH UNIT GRANTING FOSUN PHARMA EXCLUSIVE DEVELOPMENT,DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS OF AVATROMBOPAG IN MAINLAND CHINA, HONG KONG; 19/03/2018 – DOVA IN EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH FOSUN PHARMA; 15/05/2018 – PAULSON EXITED OAS, DOVA, XCRA, SGYP, MGI IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – DOVA PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS U.S. FDA APPROVAL OF DOPTELET® (AV; 21/05/2018 – DOVA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – POSITIONED TO LAUNCH DOPTELET IN JUNE; 15/05/2018 – Ecor1 Capital Buys 1.5% Position in Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc; 16/05/2018 – Dova Pharmaceuticals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOVA)

Analysts expect Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report $1.60 EPS on July, 16.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $1.6 EPS. OMC’s profit would be $352.28 million giving it 13.25 P/E if the $1.60 EPS is correct. After having $1.17 EPS previously, Omnicom Group Inc.’s analysts see 36.75% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $84.77. About 1.00M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 06/03/2018 NAFE Names FleishmanHillard One of the 2018 “Top 10 Companies for Executive Women”; 16/04/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc expected to post earnings of $1.06 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom at Group Meeting Hosted By Huber Research Today; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom to Buy Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business in Japan; 16/03/2018 – Omnicom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED UNIT’S MANAGEMENT TEAM ALSO JOINS EMC, WITH TAKAO OZAWA BEING PROMOTED TO MANAGING DIRECTOR; 16/05/2018 – The Integer Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 15/04/2018 – Ad king Sorrell’s abdication leaves WPP at crossroads; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. The company has market cap of $457.65 million. The Company’s drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 3 analysts covering Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Omnicom Group had 6 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Citigroup. The stock of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital.

