EPS for Omeros (OMER) Expected At $-0.45; Weyco Group (WEYS)’s Sentiment Is 1.47

Weyco Group Inc (WEYS) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.55, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 28 funds increased or opened new holdings, while 19 trimmed and sold positions in Weyco Group Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 2.94 million shares, down from 2.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Weyco Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 16 Increased: 21 New Position: 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.51, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold Omeros Corporation shares while 29 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 24.17 million shares or 7.51% more from 22.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Service stated it has 0% in Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER). Daiwa Secs Group holds 265 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The has invested 0% in Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER). Utd Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% in Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER). Lesa Sroufe And reported 0.26% in Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% of its portfolio in Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) for 11,297 shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 3.82M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 7,683 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt owns 24,697 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER). Charles Schwab Mgmt has 264,994 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability holds 34,736 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 24,900 shares. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership holds 44,256 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Omeros Corp (NASDAQ:OMER), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company has market cap of $748.13 million. The firm markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases.

Weyco Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and distribution of footwear. The company has market cap of $262.16 million. It operates in two divisions, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It has a 12.58 P/E ratio. The firm creates and markets footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Umi brand names.

