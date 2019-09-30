EPS for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (OSBC) Expected At $0.31; TFS Financial (TFSL)’s Sentiment Is 0.9

TFS Financial Corp (TFSL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.25, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 37 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 41 trimmed and sold holdings in TFS Financial Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 31.98 million shares, down from 32.09 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding TFS Financial Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 32 Increased: 26 New Position: 11.

Analysts expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to report $0.31 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.13% from last quarter’s $0.32 EPS. OSBC’s profit would be $9.27M giving it 9.94 P/E if the $0.31 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Old Second Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.32. About 55,629 shares traded. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) has declined 13.55% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.55% the S&P500. Some Historical OSBC News: 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.27; 09/05/2018 – Patriot Financial Partners GP Exits Position in Old Second; 27/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC OSBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17.5; 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 05/04/2018 – Old Second Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 Old Second Short-Interest Ratio Rises 276% to 13 Days; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Second Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSBC)

Analysts await TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.08 per share. TFSL’s profit will be $22.40M for 56.09 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by TFS Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

TFS Financial Corporation operates as a holding firm for Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland that provides residential real estate mortgage loans and retail savings deposits. The company has market cap of $5.03 billion. It provides retail consumer banking products, including mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other financial services. It has a 64.11 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts.

Clover Partners L.P. holds 4.11% of its portfolio in TFS Financial Corporation for 125,000 shares. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owns 1.10 million shares or 3.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Empyrean Capital Partners Lp has 1.44% invested in the company for 1.79 million shares. The Oregon-based Vision Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.56% in the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.07 million shares.

It closed at $17.95 lastly. It is down 11.69% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TFSL News: 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q Net $23.3M; 22/03/2018 – TFS Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – TFS FINL SAYS PAUL J. HUML WILL ASSUME ROLE OF CFO; 17/04/2018 – Tree Planting Event Scheduled for April 21 in Slavic Village; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q EPS 8c; 05/03/2018 TFS Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Action Follows Recent Outlook Revision of TFS’s Parent Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q Net Interest income $71.7 Million; 20/04/2018 – DJ TFS Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TFSL); 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial Quarterly Earnings Reflect Surging Housing Market

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $5,317 activity. 426 shares valued at $5,317 were bought by COLLINS GARY S on Wednesday, August 21.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company has market cap of $368.33 million. The firm accepts demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts. It has a 10.44 P/E ratio. It also offers revolving lines of credit for working capital; lending for capital expenditures on manufacturing equipment; lending to small business makes, service companies, medical and dental entities, and specialty contractors; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity line of credit mortgages; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans, as well as student loans; and overdraft checking.

