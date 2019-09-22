EPS for Old Republic International (ORI) Expected At $0.50; HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG UNSPONSORED ADR GER (HDELY) Shorts Increased By 160%

HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG UNSPONSORED ADR GER (OTCMKTS:HDELY) had an increase of 160% in short interest. HDELY’s SI was 9,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 160% from 3,500 shares previously. With 26,200 avg volume, 0 days are for HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG UNSPONSORED ADR GER (OTCMKTS:HDELY)’s short sellers to cover HDELY’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $14.6. About 7,623 shares traded. HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) to report $0.50 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 10.71% from last quarter’s $0.56 EPS. ORI’s profit would be $151.61 million giving it 11.49 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $0.45 EPS previously, Old Republic International Corporation’s analysts see 11.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.97. About 1.40 million shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Stk Purchase by Its ESSOP; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REV $1,466.8 MLN VS $1,429.9 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Names Craig Smiddy Operating Chief, President; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Republic International Corporat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORI); 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS AND FEES EARNED $1,330.4 MLN VS $1,301.0 MLN; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL – CRAIG SMIDDY, CURRENTLY PRESIDENT & COO OF ORI’S OLD REPUBLIC GENERAL INSURANCE GROUP, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND COO OF CO; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Home Protection Announces New Sales & Marketing Leadership Positions; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Subsidiaries of Old Republic International Corporation; 30/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES DAHLAGER AS OLD REPUBLIC RESIDUAL PRESIDENT

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.69 billion. The Company’s cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It has a 11.69 P/E ratio. The firm offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold Old Republic International Corporation shares while 112 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 220.71 million shares or 1.51% more from 217.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fulton Bank & Trust Na stated it has 14,575 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sei Investments Company accumulated 0.04% or 485,954 shares. The Maryland-based Sandy Spring Bank has invested 0% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Sadoff Investment Mngmt Lc invested 1.08% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). M&T Financial Bank owns 1.56M shares. Eaton Vance Management has invested 0% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Glenmede Trust Na owns 286,125 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 464,214 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 30,730 shares. Csat Advisory L P reported 0% stake. Naples Advsr Ltd Liability reported 46,279 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 1.09M shares. Voya Mngmt Lc owns 835,878 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.01% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI).

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $6.97 billion. It operates through three divisions: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. It has a 9.26 P/E ratio. The General Insurance Group segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, directors and officers, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $17,728 activity. KOVALESKI CHARLES J bought $4,140 worth of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) on Wednesday, April 10.