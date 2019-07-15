EPS for Old Republic International (ORI) Expected At $0.45; CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) Covered By 3 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CoStar Group had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, February 27 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. See CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) latest ratings:

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Keefe Bruyette \U0026 Woods 650.0000

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America New Target: $460.0000 550.0000

27/02/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $475 New Target: $500 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $460 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $512 Maintain

Analysts expect Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) to report $0.45 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.26% from last quarter’s $0.47 EPS. ORI’s profit would be $136.32M giving it 12.86 P/E if the $0.45 EPS is correct. After having $0.40 EPS previously, Old Republic International Corporation’s analysts see 12.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.15. About 116,432 shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 8.70% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Several Senior Management Promotions; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q EPS 1c; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES SMIDDY PRESIDENT & COO; 30/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES DAHLAGER AS OLD REPUBLIC RESIDUAL PRESIDENT; 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Old Republic; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REV $1,466.8 MLN VS $1,429.9 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Formation Of A New Residual Market Services Entity; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Subsidiaries of Old Republic International Corporation; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL – CRAIG SMIDDY, CURRENTLY PRESIDENT & COO OF ORI’S OLD REPUBLIC GENERAL INSURANCE GROUP, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND COO OF CO

Since January 28, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $120,928 activity. KOVALESKI CHARLES J had bought 200 shares worth $4,188 on Wednesday, March 13. On Monday, January 28 the insider ZUCARO ALDO C bought $99,350.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold Old Republic International Corporation shares while 103 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 217.43 million shares or 1.21% less from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Advisory Limited Company invested in 123,394 shares. Bb&T Securities Lc holds 9,765 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited stated it has 32,013 shares. Brandes Inv Ptnrs Ltd Partnership reported 370,600 shares. Paragon Cap Management Ltd invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Salem Investment Counselors accumulated 13,385 shares. Iberiabank Corp invested in 0.23% or 93,404 shares. Rothschild Communications Asset Us accumulated 1.32M shares or 0.3% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 496,212 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 244,946 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 18,448 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Westpac Bk Corp holds 0% or 18,483 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) or 42,337 shares. Creative Planning invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI).

More notable recent Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Share Price Is Up 33% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Title insurers’ Texas rate cut effect should be minimal, KBW says – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $7.01 billion. It operates through three divisions: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. It has a 9.06 P/E ratio. The General Insurance Group segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, directors and officers, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety.

The stock increased 0.38% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $589.38. About 12,355 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 30.64% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 16/03/2018 Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood; 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.34; 31/05/2018 – CoStar Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 7; 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP); 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CoStar Group, Inc. shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap holds 0.08% or 13,666 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 60,321 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Liability holds 1,628 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Pnc Svcs Grp Inc Inc accumulated 20,188 shares. Baillie Gifford Co owns 324,889 shares. The New York-based Quantbot Lp has invested 0.11% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Banque Pictet & Cie has invested 0.05% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Century Incorporated has invested 0.24% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Moreover, Vantage Invest Prns Limited Liability Company has 0.64% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Sandy Spring Comml Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Stephens Investment Grp Llc owns 181,191 shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. Bell Fincl Bank accumulated 0.3% or 2,412 shares. Bessemer Incorporated holds 1,287 shares.

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $21.54 billion. The firm offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It has a 79.32 P/E ratio. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad application; CoStar Market Analytics, an analytics platform; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

More notable recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why CoStar Group Stock Surged 64% Through the 1st Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “INFY vs. CSGP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “CoStar Group to Report Financial Results for Second Quarter 2019 on July 23, 2019 – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Costar Group (CSGP) Reports Acquisition of Off Campus Partners – StreetInsider.com” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CoStar Group Acquires Off Campus Partners, a Leading Provider of Student Housing Marketplace Content and Technology to Universities – Business Wire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.