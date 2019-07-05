EPS for Old National Bancorp (ONB) Expected At $0.33; NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NeoGenomics had 4 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Needham. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by First Analysis. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Stephens. See NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) latest ratings:

12/03/2019 Broker: First Analysis Rating: Buy New Target: $23 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $19 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Buy New Target: $21 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Analysts expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to report $0.33 EPS on July, 22.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 13.79% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. ONB’s profit would be $57.42 million giving it 12.73 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, Old National Bancorp’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 269,464 shares traded. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has declined 5.37% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ONB News: 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Net $48M; 08/03/2018 AIR T INC – ON MARCH 7, CONTRAIL AVIATION SUPPORT, LLC, PARTIALLY-OWNED UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO A NEW BUSINESS LOAN AGREEMENT WITH OLD NATIONAL BANK; 24/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp to webcast annual shareholders’ meeting; 26/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp announces quarterly cash dividend; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.45%, EST. 3.37%; 24/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp to webcast annual shareholders’ meeting; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL BANCORP TO SELL OR CONSOLIDATE 20 BANKING CENTERS; 23/04/2018 – Old National Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold NeoGenomics, Inc. shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Inc invested in 0% or 12,308 shares. Ranger Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1.79% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 1.21M shares. Globeflex Limited Partnership holds 0.29% or 65,923 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests has invested 0.01% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Zebra Management Lc holds 19,667 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Raymond James Fin Advsr has invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). 1.76 million were reported by Granite Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation. 23,321 are held by Piedmont Investment Advsrs. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 19,200 shares. 12,775 are owned by National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Falcon Point Cap Limited Company invested 2.45% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

The stock increased 2.04% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $23.05. About 327,217 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 109.52% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M

More notable recent NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of February 2020 Options Trading For NeoGenomics (NEO) – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Argentine presidential candidate Alberto Fernandez takes aim at IMF deal – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (BFR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Teenager who called UK’s Prince Harry “race traitor” is jailed – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

NeoGenomics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories providing genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, and other laboratories in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.21 billion. It offers cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize proteins in cells of a tissue section, as well as to allow clients to see and utilize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains; and molecular testing services that focus on the analysis of DNA and RNA, and the structure and function of genes at the molecular level. It has a 365.87 P/E ratio. The firm also provides pathology consultation services for clients in which its pathologists review surgical samples on a consultative basis; and testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clientsÂ’ oncology programs, as well as acts as a reference laboratory supplying anatomic pathology testing services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold Old National Bancorp shares while 57 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 109.71 million shares or 0.43% less from 110.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) for 871,408 shares. Moody State Bank Division has 182 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank invested 0% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 92,025 shares. Naples Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 33,530 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd has 33,430 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited has invested 0.04% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 0% or 663,230 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Cwm Limited Liability Corp holds 31,538 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans invested in 0.01% or 115,095 shares. Minnesota-based Us Fincl Bank De has invested 0% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Columbia Asset Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 8,000 shares.

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.93 billion. The firm offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. It has a 13.64 P/E ratio. It also provides debit and ATM cards, telephone access, and online banking, as well as other electronic and mobile banking services; and cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, and investment advisory services.