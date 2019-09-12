EPS for Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (OLBK) Expected At $0.57; Fly Leasing Limited (FLY) SI Decreased By 5.39%

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) had a decrease of 5.39% in short interest. FLY’s SI was 110,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.39% from 116,900 shares previously. With 215,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)’s short sellers to cover FLY’s short positions. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $21.22. About 310,910 shares traded or 31.41% up from the average. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has risen 22.78% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FLY News: 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $13.5; 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Hldrs; 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Shareholders; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING: AIRASIA HLDRS OK BUY OF MAJOR AIRCRAFT PORTFOLIO; 08/03/2018 FLY LEASING LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REV $107.9 MLN VS $100.6 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Rev $107.9M; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Rev $88.8M; 08/03/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, FLY HAD 85 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 44 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES

Analysts expect Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) to report $0.57 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.57 EPS. OLBK’s profit would be $9.69M giving it 12.59 P/E if the $0.57 EPS is correct. After having $0.52 EPS previously, Old Line Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 9.62% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $28.7. About 82,679 shares traded. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 17.86% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.86% the S&P500. Some Historical OLBK News: 17/04/2018 – SNB Rewinds Currency Clock as Old Line in Sand Neared (Correct); 16/04/2018 News On Bay Bancorp Inc. (BYBK) Now Under OLBK; 26/04/2018 – Old Line Bank Adds Montgomery County Lending Expert to Growing Team

More notable recent Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Old Line Bancshares goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Cambrex, Presidio, Old Line Bancorp, and Milacron Holdings on behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds OLBK, TYPE, RTEC, and CZR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UCFC, TRCB, OLBK, and UBNK SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Acquisitions – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds TRK, OLBK, and TYPE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 8 investors sold Old Line Bancshares, Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 8.56 million shares or 0.49% more from 8.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Communications stated it has 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 320,034 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Corp owns 10,636 shares. American Gru reported 9,694 shares. Legal And General Grp Plc invested 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel has 0.91% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 355,249 shares. Pacific Ridge Prns Ltd Company owns 40,110 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 30,887 shares. Moreover, Teton Incorporated has 0.11% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 42,479 shares. Catalyst Capital Llc invested in 0% or 100 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 17,500 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust invested 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Ameritas Investment Partners has 0% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 1,302 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,769 shares stake. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,291 shares.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Old Line Bank that provides banking services and products to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company has market cap of $487.87 million. The firm accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 13.72 P/E ratio. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, standby letters of credit, and unsecured loans; commercial real estate loans; funds for the construction of single family residences, financing to builders for the construction of pre-sold homes, and loans for multi-family housing, as well as home equity and home improvement loans; land acquisition and development loans; and consumer installment loans.

Fly Leasing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. The company has market cap of $658.63 million. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had a fleet of 76 aircraft, including 65 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft. It has a 4.49 P/E ratio.