EPS for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) Expected At $2.13; American Woodmark (AMWD) Sentiment Is 1.46

Analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report $2.13 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 7.04% from last quarter’s $1.99 EPS. ODFL’s profit would be $172.42M giving it 17.55 P/E if the $2.13 EPS is correct. After having $1.64 EPS previously, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.’s analysts see 29.88% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $149.53. About 193,439 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has declined 0.82% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 24/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Less-Than-Truckload Rev Per Hundredweight Up 5.9% Quarter to Date; 27/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FOR QTR-TO-DATE PERIOD, LTL REV/HUNDREDWEIGHT INCREASED 5.9% VS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – SAYS EXPECTS A GRADUAL PICK-UP FROM 2H 2018 WITH DEMAND OUTGROWING NEW ADDITIONS TO THE FLEET; 08/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Gains Tied to Unconfirmed Rumors; 08/05/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual General Meeting – Minutes; 30/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE PROMOTES KEVIN M. FREEMAN TO EVP-COO; 10/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $142; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q EPS $1.33

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and home construction markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.43 billion. The firm offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 514 various cabinet lines, which include 85 door creates in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name. It has a 17.45 P/E ratio. It offers cabinets in various sizes, and construction and decorative options for a range of design layouts; and turnkey installation services to its direct builder clients through a network of seven service centers.

Analysts await American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) to report earnings on August, 26. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, down 5.39% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.04 per share. AMWD’s profit will be $32.70M for 10.92 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by American Woodmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.21% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.78% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $84.27. About 45,279 shares traded. American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) has risen 10.21% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMWD News: 09/03/2018 American Woodmark 3Q EPS 12c; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q Adj EPS 84c; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys 2% Position in American Woodmark; 09/03/2018 – AMERICAN WOODMARK 3Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 96C; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 10%; 15/05/2018 – American Woodmark Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Conference Call On The Internet; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 09/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMWD 3Q EPS 12C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 96C; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q EBITDA $36.0M

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company has market cap of $12.10 billion. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. It has a 19.43 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.