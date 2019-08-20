EPS for Okta, Inc. (OKTA) Expected At $-0.32; Knightsbridge Asset Management Raised Its Pg&E Crop (PCG) Holding

Analysts expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to report $-0.32 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.32 EPS. After having $-0.39 EPS previously, Okta, Inc.’s analysts see -17.95% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.83% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $125.84. About 1.41 million shares traded. Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) has risen 162.66% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 162.66% the S&P500. Some Historical OKTA News: 24/04/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Okta loses product chief; 23/05/2018 – Okta Announces Project Onramp: Set Up Apps from Okta with One Click; 07/03/2018 – Okta 4Q Loss/Shr 24c; 07/03/2018 – OKTA INC OKTA.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $38; 23/05/2018 – Facebook wants to be taken seriously in the workplace and is counting on Okta for help; 13/03/2018 – LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 21/05/2018 – Acuant Announces Okta Integration to Provide Identity Proofing Solutions to Combat Fraud; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 22/05/2018 – ScaleFT to Showcase Zero Trust Access with Okta at Oktane18; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased Pg&E Crop (PCG) stake by 18.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc acquired 38,683 shares as Pg&E Crop (PCG)’s stock declined 16.45%. The Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc holds 249,216 shares with $4.44 million value, up from 210,533 last quarter. Pg&E Crop now has $5.65B valuation. The stock decreased 25.28% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $10.67. About 47.48M shares traded or 505.25% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E FILED TO RECOVER EXCESSIVE FIRE INSURANCE PREMIUMS; 22/03/2018 – PG&E Has a Plan to Prevent More Deadly Wildfires; 31/05/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO SAYS OBTAINED A $350 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN UNDER A LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 02:10 PM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/15/2018 10:59 AM; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA2 ISSUER RATING TO MARIN CLEAN ENERGY (CA) (MCE) ; STABLE OUTLOOK; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 23/03/2018 – CAISO Approves PG&E Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/20/2018 10:56 AM

Among 5 analysts covering PG\u0026E (NYSE:PCG), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PG\u0026E has $2300 highest and $400 lowest target. $17.80’s average target is 66.82% above currents $10.67 stock price. PG\u0026E had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by UBS. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 4. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. As per Monday, August 19, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. On Monday, July 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Rech Inc reported 87,590 shares. California-based Gemmer Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication invested in 544 shares or 0% of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc reported 0% stake. York Mngmt Global Ltd Liability Com holds 5.15 million shares or 4.11% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.03% or 856,140 shares. Fifth Third Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,235 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc reported 0% stake. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 38,240 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 456,815 were reported by P Schoenfeld Asset Mngmt L P. Lpl Financial Lc invested in 0% or 25,525 shares. 1,500 were reported by Synovus Fin. Michigan-based Comerica Bancorporation has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Destination Wealth Mngmt invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Wellington Management Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 3.27M shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “PG&E Shares Tank After New Bankruptcy Rulings – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “PG&E Braces for Major Drop After Bankruptcy Ruling – Schaeffers Research” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E denies report it deferred maintenance on equipment – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Another California county eyes parts of PG&E – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E overlooking too many trees in fire prevention effort, report says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Okta has $15500 highest and $85 lowest target. $107.17’s average target is -14.84% below currents $125.84 stock price. Okta had 8 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, March 18. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 4 by SunTrust. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, April 3.

More notable recent Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: MNST, OKTA, WAIR – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Okta (OKTA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “15 Growth Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings: 2 Hot Tech Stocks to Watch in August – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Okta, Inc. operates an integrated system that connects persons via devices. The company has market cap of $14.36 billion. The company's identity cloud connects various companies to pre-integrated apps and devices every day. It currently has negative earnings. It offers single sign-on, mobility management, adaptive multi-factor authentication, lifecycle management, and universal directory products for IT customers; and complete authentication, user management, flexible administration, API access management, and developer tools for developers.