EPS for Okta, Inc. (OKTA) Expected At $-0.32; Cloud Peak Energy (CLD) Sentiment Is 0.04

Analysts expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to report $-0.32 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter's $-0.32 EPS. After having $-0.39 EPS previously, Okta, Inc.'s analysts see -17.95% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.77% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $131.5. About 332,691 shares traded. Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) has risen 162.66% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 162.66% the S&P500.

Cloud Peak Energy Inc (CLD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.92, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 3 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 83 reduced and sold their holdings in Cloud Peak Energy Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 5.31 million shares, down from 57.01 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cloud Peak Energy Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 82 Reduced: 1 Increased: 2 New Position: 1.

Cloud Peak Energy Inc. produces coal in the Powder River Basin in the United States. The company has market cap of $. The firm operates through Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities. It currently has negative earnings. It owns and operates three surface coal mines comprising the Antelope Mine and the Cordero Rojo Mine located in Wyoming; and the Spring Creek Mine located in Montana.

Kopernik Global Investors Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Cloud Peak Energy Inc. for 4.74 million shares. Adirondack Trust Co owns 175 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alphamark Advisors Llc has 0% invested in the company for 500 shares. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Group Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 15,201 shares.

Okta, Inc. operates an integrated system that connects persons via devices. The company has market cap of $15.01 billion. The company's identity cloud connects various companies to pre-integrated apps and devices every day. It currently has negative earnings. It offers single sign-on, mobility management, adaptive multi-factor authentication, lifecycle management, and universal directory products for IT customers; and complete authentication, user management, flexible administration, API access management, and developer tools for developers.