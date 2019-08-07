EPS for OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Expected At $0.48; Gotham Asset Management Increased Conocophillips (COP) Holding By $971,454

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased Conocophillips (COP) stake by 4.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gotham Asset Management Llc acquired 14,719 shares as Conocophillips (COP)’s stock declined 5.73%. The Gotham Asset Management Llc holds 381,600 shares with $25.47M value, up from 366,881 last quarter. Conocophillips now has $60.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $54.23. About 5.98M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK — EAST TIMOR AND AUSTRALIA SIGN TREATY TO RESOLVE LONG-RUNNING DISPUTE ON MARITIME BORDER IN TIMOR SEA; 20/03/2018 – Japanese utility turns LNG seller after nuclear reactor restarts; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – EARLY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER CO TO PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS “DEEPLY ANALYZING” INTERNATIONAL RULING TO PAY CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N $2 BLN AWARD OVER NATIONALIZATION WITH VIEW TO APPEAL; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo -sources, data; 06/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: ConocoPhillips moves to take over Venezuelan PDVSA’s Caribbean assets; 27/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips’ Outlook Brightens with $5.5 Billion in Spending for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS E&P INDUSTRY DESTROYED VALUE OVER LAST 10-15 YEARS; 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO

Analysts expect OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) to report $0.48 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 12.73% from last quarter’s $0.55 EPS. OGE’s profit would be $96.08 million giving it 22.13 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, OGE Energy Corp.’s analysts see 100.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $42.49. About 1.17 million shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Net $55M; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 17C; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rev. OGE Energy And Sub Otlks To Negative; Rtgs Afrmd; 17/05/2018 – OGE CEO tells shareholders company’s core is “rock solid”; 22/04/2018 – DJ OGE Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGE); 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Backs FY EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Net $55M; 04/04/2018 – OG&E completes Mustang Energy Center; 11/04/2018 – OGE recognized as a 2020 Women on Boards Winning Company; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q EPS 27c

Among 3 analysts covering OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. OGE Energy had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $37 target in Monday, April 8 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services well-known provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company has market cap of $8.51 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations. It has a 20.33 P/E ratio. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased Versum Matls Inc stake by 82,694 shares to 93,870 valued at $4.72M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) stake by 26,770 shares and now owns 2,459 shares. Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ConocoPhillips has $8400 highest and $77 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is 46.60% above currents $54.23 stock price. ConocoPhillips had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, March 4. The rating was upgraded by Mizuho on Wednesday, June 26 to “Buy”. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) earned “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20.