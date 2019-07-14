EPS for OFG Bancorp (OFG) Expected At $0.44; Kcm Investment Advisors Has Lifted By $530,100 Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position

Analysts expect OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) to report $0.44 EPS on July, 19.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 25.71% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. OFG’s profit would be $22.58M giving it 13.59 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.42 EPS previously, OFG Bancorp’s analysts see 4.76% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.91. About 225,650 shares traded. OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) has risen 41.99% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OFG News: 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oriental Bank of Commerce for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 20/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp Reports 1Q18 Results; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 5.22%, EST. 5.03%; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q CET1 RATIO 14.6%; 09/03/2018 ORIENTAL BANK OF COMMERCE LTD ORBC.NS SAYS RAISES ONE YEAR MCLR TO 8.50 PCT FROM 8.35 PCT; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Oriental Bank of Commerce drags Mittal Corp to NCLT – Economic Times; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL ADDED SRC, OFG, FBP IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp 1Q EPS 29c; 03/04/2018 – MAGNUM VENTURES LTD MGNM.NS – RESTRUCTURING PROPOSAL FOR DEBT OF 2.66 BLN RUPEES ASSIGNED TO ALCHEMIST ASSET RECONSTRUCTION BY ORIENTAL BANK, OTHERS; 23/03/2018 – OFG Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) stake by 9.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc acquired 1,767 shares as Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)’s stock rose 9.77%. The Kcm Investment Advisors Llc holds 20,754 shares with $6.23 million value, up from 18,987 last quarter. Lockheed Martin Corp now has $104.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $369.45. About 1.13 million shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin secured a $928 million U.S. Air Force contract to build hypersonic weapons, the Pentagon said Wednesday in a statement; 19/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – THE UNITS WILL BE INSTALLED IN ONTARIO, CANADA, AND ALONG EAST COAST OF UNITED STATES; 26/04/2018 – Lockheed Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 16/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gets 7-Year U.S. Army Pact for $3.53 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q Business Segment Operating Profit $1.31B; 04/05/2018 – InsideDfnse[Reg]: Air Force to sole-source early SBIRS follow-on work to Lockheed, Northrop; 03/04/2018 – Sikorsky Celebrates 30 Years of Black Hawk Helicopter Operations in Latin America; 19/04/2018 – State Dept clears possible $1.2 bln sale of helicopters to Mexico; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED EXPECTS TO DELIVER 650 OF ITS F-35 FIGHTERS BY 2020; 18/04/2018 – AerotechNews: Lockheed Martin provides Australia with space situational awareness system

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. GORDON ILENE S also bought $229,533 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Monday, February 25. 7,690 shares were sold by Evans Michele A, worth $2.30M on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 6,647 shares valued at $2.00 million was sold by Ambrose Richard F.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Turkey receives first Russian S-400 shipment – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “In Space, Lockheed Needs Another “Martin Moment” – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lockheed Martin eyes workforce expansion at Milwaukee plant – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon and Northrop Grumman Team Up to Battle Lockheed Martin in Hypersonics – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lockheed Martin has $42000 highest and $324 lowest target. $379.25’s average target is 2.65% above currents $369.45 stock price. Lockheed Martin had 11 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14 with “Equal-Weight”. UBS maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) rating on Wednesday, April 24. UBS has “Buy” rating and $38500 target. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) rating on Friday, March 8. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $340 target. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Morgan Stanley.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services primarily in Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. It operates in three divisions: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. It has a 14.6 P/E ratio. The firm offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; mortgage, commercial, consumer, and auto lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial service, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

More notable recent OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Share Price Increased 183% – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On OFG Bancorp (OFG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “OFG Bancorp jumps 17% on `transformational’ deal with Scotiabank – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “OFG Bancorp (OFG) CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez on Acquisition of Scotiabank Operations in Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands Conference Call (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises Over 50 Points; Adaptive Biotechnologies Shares Spike Higher – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.31 in 2018Q4.