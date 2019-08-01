EPS for Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Expected At $1.33; Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Upped By $1.41 Million Its Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Stake

Analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) to report $1.33 EPS on August, 2 before the open.They anticipate $0.75 EPS change or 36.06% from last quarter’s $2.08 EPS. OPI’s profit would be $63.97 million giving it 5.30 P/E if the $1.33 EPS is correct. After having $1.53 EPS previously, Office Properties Income Trust’s analysts see -13.07% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.17. About 396,295 shares traded or 20.02% up from the average. Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) has declined 53.21% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.21% the S&P500.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) stake by 11.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd acquired 26,200 shares as Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP)’s stock rose 5.18%. The Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd holds 263,118 shares with $14.39 million value, up from 236,918 last quarter. Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc now has $4.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $60.74. About 487,840 shares traded or 28.92% up from the average. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 16/04/2018 – PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.08, ROAA of 1.53 Percent and ROTCE of 18.12 Percent for 1Q 2018; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNFP)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Management Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership owns 1.98M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sterling Cap Ltd Llc reported 50,191 shares. King Luther owns 51,785 shares. Raymond James And stated it has 0.01% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Fmr Limited Liability Com owns 447,996 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Com reported 0.59% stake. Victory Mngmt holds 0.19% or 1.55M shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.19% or 649,893 shares. Brown Advisory reported 5,752 shares. Bragg Advisors Inc stated it has 5,979 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management has 1,489 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lbmc Inv Advisors Llc holds 20,820 shares. Atria Llc has 0.02% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 7,928 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Envestnet Asset Management holds 163,817 shares.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. The company has market cap of $1.36 billion. In December 2018, our predecessor firm Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined firm was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI. It has a 158.26 P/E ratio.

Among 2 analysts covering Office Properties Income Trust – Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (NASDAQ:OPI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Office Properties Income Trust – Common Shares of Beneficial Interest had 2 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, May 8 by Jefferies. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Friday, June 28 by RBC Capital Markets.