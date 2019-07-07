EPS for Office Depot, Inc. (ODP) Expected At $0.05; Toron Capital Markets Has Raised Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Stake

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased Bank Montreal Que (BMO) stake by 0.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Toron Capital Markets Inc acquired 8,885 shares as Bank Montreal Que (BMO)’s stock rose 4.30%. The Toron Capital Markets Inc holds 934,002 shares with $69.91 million value, up from 925,117 last quarter. Bank Montreal Que now has $49.27B valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $77.18. About 448,033 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 2.37% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 28/03/2018 – BMO TO CONTINUE U.S. BANK GROWTH WITH TAKEOVERS AND ORGANICALLY; 16/05/2018 – CHS CFO SKIDMORE MAKES COMMENTS AT BMO CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL GETS APPROVALS FOR NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 22/03/2018 – BOYD GROUP INCOME FUND BYD_u.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$120 FROM C$107; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 30/05/2018 – BMO U.S. Banking Profit Rises 46% — Earnings Review; 28/03/2018 – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD NST.AX : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 02/04/2018 – BMO CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST BRIAN BELSKI SPEAKS ON BTV; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Cpart 2018-1, Bank Of Montreal Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction; 11/05/2018 – Core-Mark Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16

Analysts expect Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) to report $0.05 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. ODP’s profit would be $27.30 million giving it 10.85 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, Office Depot, Inc.’s analysts see -28.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.17. About 3.80M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 12/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT, AWARDS MARKETING AGENCY OF DUTIES TO WPP; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – OUTLOOK TO 2020 SEES SERVICES REVENUE GROWING TO APPROXIMATELY 20% OF TOTAL SALES; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2019-2020 Total Sales Growing at 0% to 2% Compound Annual Growth Rate; 12/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP; 30/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT NAMED DAN STONE COMPUCOM PRES. EFFECTIVE APRIL 1; 18/04/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT REPORTS CHANNEL PARTNER PACT WITH MICROCORP; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 8C

More notable recent Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ODP or TSCO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Office Depot Inc (ODP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Office Depot (ODP) Plunges 40% in 3 Months: Factors to Blame – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Office Depot, Inc. Announces Mick Slattery as President of CompuCom – Business Wire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Office Depot (ODP) Down More Than 20% in a Month: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Office Depot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies office services and products in North America. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, North American Retail and North American Business Solutions. It has a 17.36 P/E ratio. It offers office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, facilities products, and office furniture, as well as copy and print services.

Among 2 analysts covering Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Office Depot had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by UBS on Thursday, February 28. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 5. Bank of America maintained Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold Office Depot, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt owns 827,700 shares. North Carolina-based Sterling Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 66,397 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 173,739 shares. Franklin Res reported 17,524 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) or 739,654 shares. 61,829 were reported by Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). 21,046 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking Corporation. Rhumbline Advisers holds 1.63 million shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 4.29M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Na reported 5,110 shares. Alps Inc has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Amp Investors Ltd owns 203,255 shares.