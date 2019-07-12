EPS for Office Depot, Inc. (ODP) Expected At $0.05; Starwood Property Trust Has 1.28 Sentiment

Analysts expect Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) to report $0.05 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. ODP’s profit would be $27.32M giving it 10.45 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, Office Depot, Inc.’s analysts see -28.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.09. About 2.39 million shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – OUTLOOK TO 2020 SEES SERVICES REVENUE GROWING TO APPROXIMATELY 20% OF TOTAL SALES; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK THROUGH 2020; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Office Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODP); 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT TO REAFFIRM ITS 2018 OUTLOOK; 18/04/2018 – Office Depot Announces Channel Partner Agreement with Top Master Agency, MicroCorp; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Announces Workonomy Business Services Offering; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot’s 1Q Profit Falls But It Raises Guidance

Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 154 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 120 sold and decreased positions in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 163.31 million shares, down from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Starwood Property Trust Inc in top ten positions decreased from 7 to 6 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 96 Increased: 98 New Position: 56.

Analysts await Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.52 per share. STWD’s profit will be $141.24M for 11.59 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 85.19% EPS growth.

Orinda Asset Management Llc holds 5.64% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for 110,000 shares. Nfc Investments Llc owns 820,869 shares or 5.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. has 4.89% invested in the company for 203,561 shares. The New York-based Shikiar Asset Management Inc has invested 4.36% in the stock. Barry Investment Advisors Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 595,988 shares.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. The company has market cap of $6.55 billion. It operates through three divisions: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. It has a 17.86 P/E ratio. The firm qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Among 2 analysts covering Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Office Depot had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) on Thursday, February 28 with “Sell” rating. Bank of America maintained Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $4.5 target. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”.

Office Depot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies office services and products in North America. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, North American Retail and North American Business Solutions. It has a 16.72 P/E ratio. It offers office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, facilities products, and office furniture, as well as copy and print services.

