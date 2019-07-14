EPS for Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (ODT) Expected At $-1.17; Last Week Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) Analysts

Analysts expect Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) to report $-1.17 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.38 EPS change or 48.10% from last quarter’s $-0.79 EPS. After having $-1.16 EPS previously, Odonate Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 0.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.10% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.97. About 140,762 shares traded or 39.99% up from the average. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) has declined 3.65% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ODT News: 16/03/2018 – Odonate Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Odonate Therapeutics Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 15/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,; 20/04/2018 – DJ Odonate Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODT); 03/05/2018 – ODONATE THERAPEUTICS INC ODT.O QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 03/05/2018 – Odonate Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 16/05/2018 – Odonate Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

Among 7 analysts covering Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Acadia Healthcare had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 4 with “Hold”. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of ACHC in report on Monday, March 4 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold”. Robert W. Baird maintained Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) rating on Friday, March 1. Robert W. Baird has “Hold” rating and $38 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Stephens. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ACHC in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. See Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) latest ratings:

20/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Bmo Capital New Target: $33.0000 36.0000

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Buy New Target: $37 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $33 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $42 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Hold New Target: $33 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Leerink Swann Rating: Hold Maintain

The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.51. About 526,092 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 20.33% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 15/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC); 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Net $50.8M; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Elysium, stable outlook; 08/03/2018 – PRICE TALK: Acadia Healthcare $477.3m TLB-1, $921.1m TLB-2; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC); 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q EPS 58c; 15/05/2018 – Acadia Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY – ON MARCH 29 CO ENTERED THIRD REFINANCING FACILITIES AMENDMENT TO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 31, 2012; 08/03/2018 TIMING: ACADIA HEALTHCARE SETS LENDER CALL 12PM ET VIA BOFAML; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Rev $742.2M

More notable recent Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “HCA Healthcare Buys Urgent Care Centers to Boost Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Cap Limited (Trc) owns 5,542 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Glenmede Communication Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 15,900 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 34,927 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 9,332 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Lp, New York-based fund reported 143,763 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Invesco owns 517,440 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). C Worldwide Gp Hldgs A S accumulated 53,712 shares. State Street holds 0.01% or 2.37 million shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Com holds 8,524 shares. Raymond James And reported 73,146 shares. Bbva Compass Bancshares has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). New York-based Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $2.97 billion. The companyÂ’s acute inpatient psychiatric facilities offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities include residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides outpatient community services, such as community programs that are designed to provide therapeutic treatment to children and adolescents who have a clinically-defined emotional, psychiatric, or chemical dependency disorder.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Odonate readies $100M equity offering – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Odonate Therapeutics Inc (ODT) CEO Kevin C Tang Bought $1.3 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Odonate Therapeutics Stock Jumped 70.7% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Odonate Therapeutics Inc (ODT) CEO Kevin C Tang Bought $20 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “34 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.