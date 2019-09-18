EPS for Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (ODT) Expected At $-1.07; Zebra Capital Management Has Raised Its Madden Steven LTD Com Stk (SHOO) Position

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased Madden Steven Ltd Com Stk (SHOO) stake by 236.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zebra Capital Management Llc acquired 20,528 shares as Madden Steven Ltd Com Stk (SHOO)’s stock declined 2.71%. The Zebra Capital Management Llc holds 29,210 shares with $992,000 value, up from 8,682 last quarter. Madden Steven Ltd Com Stk now has $2.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $35.04. About 383,570 shares traded. Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has declined 3.69% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOO News: 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden 1Q Adj EPS 54c; 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden Adjusts FY18 View To EPS $2.55-EPS $2.62; 03/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SAYS ON MARCH 30, CO’S BOARD DETERMINED TO EXPAND SIZE OF BOARD FROM EIGHT MEMBERS TO NINE MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 STEVEN MADDEN EXPANDS BOARD TO 9 MEMBERS FROM 8; 26/04/2018 – Steve Madden Financial Chief Arvind Dharia Employment Term Extended to Dec. 31, 2020; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 7 PCT; 03/04/2018 – Steven Madden Appointed Mitchell S. Klipper to the Board; 16/05/2018 – Steve Madden Announces Participation in the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden 1Q EPS 50c

Analysts expect Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) to report $-1.07 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 9.18% from last quarter’s $-0.98 EPS. After having $-1.15 EPS previously, Odonate Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -6.96% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.50% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $29.25. About 60,938 shares traded. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) has risen 100.89% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ODT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Odonate Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODT); 15/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,; 03/05/2018 – Odonate Therapeutics Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Odonate Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 16/03/2018 – Odonate Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – ODONATE THERAPEUTICS INC ODT.O QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 16/05/2018 – Odonate Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased Tyson Foods Inc Cl A Com S (NYSE:TSN) stake by 16,888 shares to 4,595 valued at $371,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Entegris Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:ENTG) stake by 13,402 shares and now owns 23,795 shares. Packaging Corp Amer Com Stk (NYSE:PKG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 16 investors sold SHOO shares while 75 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 79.67 million shares or 0.22% less from 79.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 367,197 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) for 666,807 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). Comerica Commercial Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). Fincl Bank Of Mellon owns 1.32 million shares. The Washington-based Garde Capital has invested 0.07% in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). American Int invested in 0.01% or 62,912 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 2,100 shares or 0% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0.01% in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). D E Shaw & owns 62,169 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 70,112 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 14,000 shares. 45,416 are owned by Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Company. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 130,798 shares.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $974.47 million. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. It currently has negative earnings.