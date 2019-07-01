EPS for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (OZM) Expected At $0.22; Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) Shorts Down By 12%

Analysts expect Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) to report $0.22 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 120.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. OZM’s profit would be $10.95 million giving it 27.07 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.55 EPS previously, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s analysts see -60.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.75% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $23.82. About 161,948 shares traded. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) has declined 5.24% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.67% the S&P500. Some Historical OZM News: 02/05/2018 – Och-Ziff Is Said to Shut Asia Hedge Fund, Focus on Main Strategy; 02/05/2018 – OCH-ZIFF 1Q NET OUTFLOWS $2.4B; 17/04/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT), OCH-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (OZM) And Others; 17/04/2018 – Och-Ziff’s Haas Departs Hedge Fund Firm to Join Coinbase as CFO; 17/04/2018 – OCH ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT NAMES THOMAS M. SIPP CFO; 05/04/2018 – OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL ARRANGES $250M TERM LOAN FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – OCH-ZIFF SAID TO KEEP RUNNING ASIA STRATEGY IN FLAGSHIP FUND; 16/03/2018 – OCH-ZIFF MGMT SHORT POSITION IN ARCADIS: 0.98% VS 0.62%; 22/03/2018 – RPT-Och-Ziff exec to start new unit under fund giant Millennium; 02/05/2018 – Och-Ziff Has First Inflows in Two Years as Shafir Plan Pays Off

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) had a decrease of 12% in short interest. GPMT’s SI was 3.62 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 12% from 4.11M shares previously. With 1.54M avg volume, 2 days are for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT)’s short sellers to cover GPMT’s short positions. The SI to Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc’s float is 8.58%. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.17. About 221,563 shares traded. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) has risen 8.73% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GPMT News: 05/04/2018 – GRANITE ACQUIRES TWO PROPERTIES IN THE UNITED STATES AND PROVIDES LEASING UPDATE; 24/05/2018 – Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. to Attend the KBW Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 07/03/2018 – Billy Long: BREAKING: U.S. Steel to restart blast furnace at Granite City Works plant.(Via KMOV News); 14/03/2018 – Merger Of Bangor Savings Bank And Granite Bank Approved By Regulators And Stockholders; 05/03/2018 Rep. Kuster: Supporting Granite State Veterans; 14/05/2018 – United States Stone (Dimension Granite and Marble) Market 2005-2018 & 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – Sen. Shaheen: Shaheen Urges Granite Staters to Participate in Drug Take Back Day; 07/03/2018 – We’re excited “to tell our employees in the community in Granite City, Illinois, that we will be calling back 500 employees,” says CEO David Burritt; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Announces Jerry Lachance of Sandown as April “Granite Stater of the Month”; 21/04/2018 – DJ Granite Broadcasting Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRRP)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. As of December 31, 2017, its investment portfolio includes 61 commercial real estate debt investments. It has a 13.45 P/E ratio. The firm intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

More notable recent Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Common Stock Dividend and Business Update – Business Wire” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Triumph Group Inc (TGI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

More notable recent Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (OZM) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Vericel Corp (VCEL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Oz Management Announces Strategic Plan To Complete Generational Transfer And Position The Firm For Long-term Success – GlobeNewswire” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) were released by: Bloomberg.com and their article: “Och-Ziff Shares Stumble Toward NYSE Delist Territory at $1 – Bloomberg” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (OZM) CEO Robert Shafir on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 11,300 shares or 99.98% less from 68.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caz Investments L P has 0.71% invested in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) for 11,100 shares. Knott David M holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $21,355 activity. Elisha Erez had sold 1,758 shares worth $21,355.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It has a 100.51 P/E ratio. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, firms and other institutions, private banks and family offices.