EPS for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Expected At $0.55; Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund (GCV) Has 0.38 Sentiment

Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund Inc (GCV) investors sentiment decreased to 0.38 in Q1 2019. It’s down -3.29, from 3.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 6 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 16 decreased and sold their stock positions in Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 4.00 million shares, down from 8.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 8 Increased: 4 New Position: 2.

Analysts expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report $0.55 EPS on July, 25 after the close.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 19.57% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. OCFC’s profit would be $28.18M giving it 11.59 P/E if the $0.55 EPS is correct. After having $0.51 EPS previously, OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s analysts see 7.84% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $25.49. About 112,845 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 9.77% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in OceanFirst; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice Pres and Director of Cash Management; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q EPS 12c; 07/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference May 9; 05/04/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $55.7M; 20/04/2018 – OceanFirst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. Schedules Earnings Conference Call; 29/05/2018 – VP Iantosca Gifts 950 Of Oceanfirst Financial Corp

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold OceanFirst Financial Corp. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.17 million shares or 3.55% less from 34.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.06% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Charles Schwab Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Sei Invs accumulated 20,067 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 32,138 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco reported 0% stake. Wedge Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc invested in 409,444 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P holds 0.03% or 3.00M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Legal & General Group Incorporated Pcl has 0% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 8,492 shares. Addison, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,875 shares. Tradition Mgmt Llc invested in 16,930 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has invested 0.02% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 73,266 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Prospector Prtn Limited Com reported 86,800 shares stake.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $2.22 million activity. Lloyd John K had bought 5,000 shares worth $125,350 on Wednesday, March 6. Devlin Michael D sold $1.17M worth of stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding firm for OceanFirst Bank that provides a range of community banking services to retail, government, and business customers. The company has market cap of $1.31 billion. The firm accepts deposit products, such as money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits. It has a 14.25 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family residences; commercial real estate, commercial and residential construction, multi-family mortgage, and land loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, overdraft line of credit, and loans on savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit.

The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.17. About 21,403 shares traded. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (GCV) has declined 15.55% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.98% the S&P500.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The company has market cap of $96.98 million. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets.