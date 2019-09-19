EPS for Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) Expected At $-0.24; Town Sports International Holdings (CLUB) Sentiment Is 0.82

Analysts expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to report $-0.24 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 71.43% from last quarter’s $-0.14 EPS. After having $-0.32 EPS previously, Oceaneering International, Inc.’s analysts see -25.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $14.46. About 1.54M shares traded or 20.08% up from the average. Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has declined 43.39% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.39% the S&P500. Some Historical OII News: 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Rev $416.4M; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 41c; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR: Oceaneering Downgrade Reflects View Leverage Measures Will Weaken Beyond Our Previous Forecast; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Oceaneering; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering: Reaffirming 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Loss $49.1M; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 41C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oceaneering International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OII); 24/05/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC Oll.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM

Town Sports International Holdings Inc (CLUB) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. It's down -0.75, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 31 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 38 decreased and sold stakes in Town Sports International Holdings Inc.

Analysts await Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.11 EPS, up 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.56 million activity.

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $43.35 million. The firm offers special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodates cardiovascular and strength-training equipment. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides amenities, including swimming pools, racquet and basketball courts, functional training zones, and babysitting services; and fee programs services, which comprise personal training, small group training, childrenÂ’s programs, and summer camps for kids.

Stadium Capital Management Llc holds 2.75% of its portfolio in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. for 2.74 million shares. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc owns 8.50 million shares or 1.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rothschild Investment Corp Il has 0.16% invested in the company for 618,991 shares. The California-based Menta Capital Llc has invested 0.05% in the stock. Wallace Capital Management Inc., a Texas-based fund reported 58,793 shares.

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products to the offshore gas and oil, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.43 billion. The company??s Remotely Operated Vehicles segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 280 work-class ROVs.