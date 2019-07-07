EPS for OceanaGold (OGC) Expected At $0.05; Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust (MTT) Sentiment Is 0.92

Analysts expect OceanaGold Corporation (TSE:OGC) to report $0.05 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. T_OGC’s profit would be $29.37M giving it 17.15 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, OceanaGold Corporation’s analysts see 25.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.43. About 2.08M shares traded or 48.90% up from the average. OceanaGold Corporation (TSE:OGC) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc (MTT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.64, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 11 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 12 sold and trimmed positions in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 1.20 million shares, up from 1.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 6 Increased: 8 New Position: 3.

Among 3 analysts covering OceanaGold (TSE:OGC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. OceanaGold had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Desjardins Securities. National Bank Canada maintained it with “Hold” rating and $5 target in Thursday, March 21 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold mining company, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Philippines, New Zealand, and the United States. The company has market cap of $2.02 billion. The firm explores for gold and copper deposits. It has a 24.5 P/E ratio. The Company’s flagship asset is the Didipio gold-copper mine located on the island of Luzon in the Philippines.

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $265.66 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Usca Ria Llc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. for 41,121 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd. owns 40,475 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clenar Muke Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 50,373 shares. The Missouri-based Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. has invested 0.01% in the stock. Ironwood Financial Llc, a Arizona-based fund reported 1,000 shares.

