EPS for Oaktree Capital Group, (OAK) Expected At $0.64; Covington Capital Management Has Decreased Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holding

Analysts expect Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report $0.64 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 25.49% from last quarter’s $0.51 EPS. OAK’s profit would be $103.92 million giving it 19.60 P/E if the $0.64 EPS is correct. After having $1.46 EPS previously, Oaktree Capital Group, LLC’s analysts see -56.16% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $50.18. About 370,186 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 23.51% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE REPORTS SOME CHANGES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES FOR 1Q; 27/04/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Sends Further Letter to Ranger Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SENDS LETTER TO RANGER BOARD ON STRATEGIC REVIEW; 16/04/2018 – Oaktree Announces Certain Changes to Non-GAAP Measures for the 1Q of 2018; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY INVESTMENTS LLC – CO, FUNDS MANAGED BY AFFILIATES OF WALTON STREET, FUNDS MANAGED BY OAKTREE ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF JV; 10/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Expects to Rate Oaktree’s Preferred Issuance ‘BBB+(EXP)’; 12/03/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 18.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DITECH HOLDING CORP AS OF FEB 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – APOLLO AND OAKTREE ALSO SAID TO BE BIDDING FOR $530M PROPERTIES; 19/04/2018 – COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLACEMENT SELLER IS OAKTREE; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SAYS RDL HOLDERS INTEREST BEST SERVED BY WINDING DOWN

Covington Capital Management decreased Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) stake by 8.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Covington Capital Management sold 23,736 shares as Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ)’s stock rose 8.86%. The Covington Capital Management holds 250,088 shares with $12.48M value, down from 273,824 last quarter. Mondelez Intl Inc now has $79.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $55.5. About 3.18 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Gains on Strong Brands & Savings Efforts – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stifel’s ‘Increased Confidence’ In Mondelez Prompts Price Target Lift – Benzinga” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MondelÄ“z International to Acquire Majority Interest in Perfect Snacks® – GlobeNewswire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ACB Stock Is a Buy Because Aurora Cannabis Wonâ€™t Get Left in the Dust – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Covington Capital Management increased Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) stake by 27,902 shares to 594,572 valued at $25.27M in 2019Q1. It also upped Adams Diversified Equity F (ADX) stake by 24,835 shares and now owns 42,773 shares. Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Roundview Cap Llc has 0.48% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Amica Retiree Med holds 0.18% or 4,212 shares. Advantage holds 415 shares. Adirondack Tru reported 0.08% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Brandywine Glob Invest Management Ltd Com reported 1.04 million shares. Motco holds 0.53% or 106,696 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Johnson Invest Counsel Inc invested in 54,064 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Live Your Vision Ltd accumulated 824 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cap Advsrs Ltd Ltd Liability reported 3,826 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Coatue Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 4,632 shares. Old Point Trust & Fin Service N A invested in 6,691 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Allstate holds 0.1% or 73,793 shares. The Washington-based Badgley Phelps Bell Inc has invested 0.64% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt has 0.28% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Among 3 analysts covering Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Mondelez International had 5 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $51 target. The rating was downgraded by Berenberg to “Hold” on Thursday, January 24.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. $501,938 worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was sold by Gruber Vinzenz P. on Friday, February 1. Pleuhs Gerhard W. had sold 29,340 shares worth $1.40M.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.05 million for 24.34 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. The company has market cap of $8.15 billion. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. It has a 17.44 P/E ratio. The firm pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold Oaktree Capital Group, LLC shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Gp Lc has 0.02% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 19,403 shares. Kellner Ltd Liability has invested 7.2% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Waddell And Reed Inc, Kansas-based fund reported 1.28 million shares. Natixis reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 14,525 shares in its portfolio. Burgundy Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.28% or 556,913 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Webster State Bank N A holds 0.01% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) or 724 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Company invested in 230 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 31,954 shares. Mraz Amerine And Assocs stated it has 0.23% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 1,181 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 28,592 shares. Sol Cap Management reported 65,550 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt accumulated 23,704 shares or 0.24% of the stock.