EPS for O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) Expected At $-0.08; Dean Foods Company (DF) SI Increased By 11.24%

Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) had an increase of 11.24% in short interest. DF’s SI was 27.30M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 11.24% from 24.54M shares previously. With 3.09M avg volume, 9 days are for Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF)’s short sellers to cover DF’s short positions. The SI to Dean Foods Company’s float is 33.9%. The stock decreased 7.14% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $1.235. About 1.81 million shares traded. Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) has declined 85.34% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.34% the S&P500. Some Historical DF News: 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO – WILL CONTINUE TO DELIVER ON TARGET OF $150 MLN IN INCREMENTAL RUN-RATE SAVINGS BY 2020; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO – QTRLY NET SALES $1.98 BLN; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Cuts Dean Foods CFR to B2 From B1; 03/04/2018 – Milk Giant Dean Foods Seen as Takeover Target After Share Plunge; 08/05/2018 – Dean Foods Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS 55c-Adj EPS 80c; 09/03/2018 – Avon Products, Dean Foods Move to SmallCap 600 From MidCap 400; 27/04/2018 – Dean Foods: Senior VP, Chief Customer, Marketing and Innovation Officer Kurt W. Laufer Resigns; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS: VOLUME NUMBER CAN BE MISLEADING AMID COST CUTS; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s: Dean Food Rating Reflects View of Lower Earnings, Cash Flow; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO – UNDER FORWARD OUTLOOK, IMPLEMENTING PLANS TO MITIGATE EXPECTED HEADWINDS IN NON-DAIRY INPUT COSTS

Analysts expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to report $-0.08 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $-0.06 EPS. After having $-0.11 EPS previously, O2Micro International Limited’s analysts see -27.27% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.0189 during the last trading session, reaching $1.357. About 3,469 shares traded. O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) has declined 21.39% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.39% the S&P500. Some Historical OIIM News: 02/05/2018 O2Micro International 1Q EPS 27c; 02/05/2018 – O2Micro International Sees 2Q Revenue Growth 2%-10% vs 1Q; 02/05/2018 – O2Micro International 1Q Net $7.17M

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems. The company has market cap of $35.76 million. It provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s products are primarily used in the consumer electronics, computer, industrial, communication, and automotive markets for applications, including LCD and LED monitors, LCD and LED televisions, notebook and tablet computers, low/zero emission vehicles, mobile phones, power tools, energy efficient technology relating to batteries, LED lighting, and portable electronics devices.

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company has market cap of $113.49 million. The firm makes, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products. It currently has negative earnings. It sell its products under approximately 50 national, regional, and local proprietary or licensed brands, and private labels, including DairyPure, TruMoo, Alta Dena, Berkeley Farms, Country Fresh, DeanÂ’s, Friendly's, Garelick Farms, LAND O LAKES, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms, Mayfield, McArthur, Meadow Gold, Oak Farms, PET, T.G.