EPS for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Expected At $1.62; Last Week Sempra Energy (SRE) Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sempra Energy has $16200 highest and $13200 lowest target. $154.40’s average target is 4.87% above currents $147.23 stock price. Sempra Energy had 10 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, May 23. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, September 6. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $16100 target in Monday, September 30 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 24 by Argus Research. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $13200 target in Thursday, May 16 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, October 1. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of SRE in report on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating. See Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) latest ratings:

Among 8 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. NXP Semiconductors has $13000 highest and $9500 lowest target. $113.50’s average target is 3.29% above currents $109.88 stock price. NXP Semiconductors had 11 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by PiperJaffray with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 9. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $11500 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of NXPI in report on Wednesday, June 12 to “Overweight” rating. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Evercore on Monday, July 29. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of NXPI in report on Tuesday, October 1 to “Overweight” rating. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded it to “Hold” rating and $9500 target in Wednesday, June 5 report.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions for radio frequency , analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company has market cap of $30.45 billion. It offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; and in-vehicle networking products, two-way secure entry products, and various sensors and microcontrollers, as well as power management solutions. It has a 15.49 P/E ratio. The firm also provides secure identification solutions comprising passive RF connectivity devices; microcontroller devices; and secure real-time operating system software products to facilitate the encryption-decryption of data, and the interaction with the reader infrastructure systems.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold Sempra Energy shares while 178 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 240.84 million shares or 0.40% less from 241.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btr Inc invested 0.05% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Wisconsin-based Madison Invest has invested 0.4% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Winch Advisory Services Llc accumulated 31 shares. Stifel owns 91,269 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Fred Alger Mngmt invested 0.01% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Cap Advsrs Ok has invested 0.02% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk), a United Kingdom-based fund reported 62,842 shares. 94,777 were reported by First Manhattan. Essex Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 195 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 12,305 shares. Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 53,923 shares. Mirae Asset Global Limited owns 35,393 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0.04% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). 400 are owned by Highlander Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd holds 0.03% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) or 2,652 shares.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, engages in energy business worldwide. The company has market cap of $39.89 billion. The companyÂ’s San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment transmits and distributes electricity and/or natural gas. It has a 21.2 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had approximately 1.4 million electric meters and 878,000 natural gas meters.