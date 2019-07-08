EPS for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Expected At $1.48; Ase Technology Holding CO LTD. American Deposita (ASX) Shorts Up By 5.52%

Ase Technology Holding CO LTD. American Deposita (NYSE:ASX) had an increase of 5.52% in short interest. ASX’s SI was 1.13 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.52% from 1.07 million shares previously. With 620,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Ase Technology Holding CO LTD. American Deposita (NYSE:ASX)’s short sellers to cover ASX’s short positions. The SI to Ase Technology Holding CO LTD. American Deposita’s float is 0.07%. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.1. About 38,995 shares traded. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) has declined 15.53% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ASX News: 03/04/2018 – Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$22.37 BLN; 30/05/2018 – ASE INDUSTRIAL HOLDING 3711.TW SAYS ITS UNIT TO ACQUIRE EQUIPMENT FOR T$412.4 MLN; 22/03/2018 – ASE Announces Recipients of the 2017 ‘Outstanding Supplier’ and ‘Excellence in Sustainability’ Awards; 07/03/2018 – Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Feb Rev NT$19.00B; 06/03/2018 Hunting Introduces Advanced Semi-Premium Connection; 14/05/2018 – Advanced Semiconductor Engineering 1Q Net Profit NT$2.10B Vs NT$2.56B; 07/03/2018 – Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Feb Rev $652M; 27/03/2018 – ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR ENGINEERING 2311.TW SAYS UNIT J&R HOLDING BUYS 40 PCT STAKE IN SUZHOU ASEN SEMICONDUCTORS FOR $127 MLN FROM NXP B.V; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors sells China JV stake as Qualcomm takeover awaits Beíjing nod

Analysts expect NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report $1.48 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.38 EPS change or 34.55% from last quarter’s $1.1 EPS. NXPI’s profit would be $422.06 million giving it 16.31 P/E if the $1.48 EPS is correct. After having $1.72 EPS previously, NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s analysts see -13.95% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $96.54. About 389,994 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE ISSUE HAS BEEN RAISED AT MANY LEVELS BY THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON MARCH 30, NXP RE-FILED, AND ON APRIL 2 CO IS RE-FILING, THE REQUIRED PAPERWORK WITH FTC TO RECEIVE NEW CLEARANCE; 27/03/2018 – ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR ENGINEERING 2311.TW SAYS UNIT J&R HOLDING BUYS 40 PCT STAKE IN SUZHOU ASEN SEMICONDUCTORS FOR $127 MLN FROM NXP B.V; 23/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM, NXPI: Qualcomm said all 10 of its Director nominees have been re-elected to the Qualcomm Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O SAYS CO PARTNERED WITH TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES AND HAS SIGNED AN MOU; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS IN AGREEMENT INCLUDING NXP’S ABILITY TO UNDERTAKE ACQUISITIONS, SETTLE LITIGATION – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-China pushes Qualcomm to protect local companies in NXP deal – Bloomberg; 27/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear US$44 billion NXP deal; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China; 06/03/2018 NXP/Qualcomm: short tender extension to tighten deal-close timeline, sources say [16:56 GMT06 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions for radio frequency , analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company has market cap of $27.53 billion. It offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; and in-vehicle networking products, two-way secure entry products, and various sensors and microcontrollers, as well as power management solutions. It has a 14.22 P/E ratio. The firm also provides secure identification solutions comprising passive RF connectivity devices; microcontroller devices; and secure real-time operating system software products to facilitate the encryption-decryption of data, and the interaction with the reader infrastructure systems.

Among 6 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NXP Semiconductors had 10 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Tuesday, April 9. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral” on Friday, February 8. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold” on Wednesday, June 5. Mizuho maintained the shares of NXPI in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Neutral” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. On Wednesday, June 12 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”. The rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy” on Thursday, January 17.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.67 billion. The firm offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module solutions. It has a 13.23 P/E ratio. It also provides advanced packages, including aCSP; fcCSP; flip-chip package in package, package on package, and BGA packages; hybrid, advanced single sided substrate, integrated passive device, high-bandwidth, and fan-out wafer-level packages; IC wire bonding packages; system-in-package products (SiP) and modules; and interconnect materials, as well as assembles automotive electronic products.