Analysts expect Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) to report $0.64 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 4.92% from last quarter’s $0.61 EPS. T_NTR’s profit would be $366.64 million giving it 25.93 P/E if the $0.64 EPS is correct. After having $2.11 EPS previously, Nutrien Ltd.’s analysts see -69.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $66.37. About 1.03 million shares traded. Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NTR News: 12/03/2018 – Nutrien Launches Exchange Offers for Potash Corp. and Agrium Notes; 08/05/2018 – NUTRIEN CEO SAYS SALE PROCESS OF EQUITY STAKES IN SQM, ARAB POTASH COMPANY EXPECTED TO CONCLUDE THIS YEAR; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN SAYS SQM TRANSACTION EXCELLENT FOR CHILEAN ECONOMY; 08/05/2018 – NUTRIEN EXPECTS TO CONCLUDE SQM AND APC TRANSACTION IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – NUTRIEN RUNNING BEHIND ON POTASH EXPORT SHIPMENTS DUE TO CANADA RAILWAY PROBLEMS, BUT SEEING RAIL IMPROVEMENTS – EXECUTIVE VP, POTASH; 07/05/2018 – Nutrien’s First-Quarter 2018 lmpacted by Delayed Spring Season, Expect Strong Second-Quarter Results; 15/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TIANQI IN TALKS WITH CITIC GROUP, OTHER INSTITUTIONS TO FINANCE THE SQM STAKE PURCHASE FROM NUTRIEN NTR.TO; 17/05/2018 – Tianqi Lithium to Buy Nutrien’s SQM Investment for $65/Shr, Gross Valuation of Approximately $4.07; 07/05/2018 – NUTRIEN SEES YR EPS CONT OPS $2.20 TO $2.60, SAW $2.10 TO $2.60; 09/04/2018 – NUTRIEN TERMINATES EXCHANGE OFFER FOR 2027 DEBS

SMITH & NEPHEW PLC ORD ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:SNNUF) had an increase of 3.4% in short interest. SNNUF’s SI was 3.12 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 3.4% from 3.01M shares previously. With 7,900 avg volume, 395 days are for SMITH & NEPHEW PLC ORD ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:SNNUF)’s short sellers to cover SNNUF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $23.8. About 262 shares traded. Smith & Nephew plc (OTCMKTS:SNNUF) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $20.96 billion. The firm offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder. It has a 29.86 P/E ratio. It also provides arthroscopic enabling technologies for healthcare providers comprising fluid management equipment for surgical access, high definition cameras, digital image capture, scopes, light sources, and monitors to assist with visualization inside the joints, radio frequency, electromechanical and mechanical tissue resection devices, and hand instruments for removing damaged tissue.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and distributes crop nutrients worldwide. The company has market cap of $38.02 billion. The firm offers potash, nitrogen, and phosphate products; and agronomic and application services for agricultural, industrial, and feed customers. It has a 13.08 P/E ratio. It operates six potash mines in Saskatchewan and one potash mine in New Brunswick.